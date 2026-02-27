Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal recommends three stocks to buy today - 27 February 2026

The Indian stock market is expected to open lower on Friday amid weakness in global markets. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a negative start for the frontline indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.

The domestic equity market indices ended mixed in the previous session, with the benchmark Nifty 50 closing near 25,500 level.

Advertisement

The Indian equity market indices ended mixed in the previous session, with the benchmark Nifty 50 closing near 25,500 level.

The Sensex inched lower by 27.46 points, or 0.03%, to close at 82,248.61, while the Nifty 50 closed 14.05 points, or 0.06%, higher at 25,496.55.

On the Nifty options front, Chandan Taparia Head Derivatives & Technicals, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said that the maximum Call Open Interest (OI) is at 25,500 then 25,600 strike, while maximum Put OI is at 25,500 then 25,400 strike.

“Call writing is seen at 25,500 then 25,600 strike, while Put writing is seen at 25,400 then 25,450 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 25,000 to 26,000 zones, while an immediate range between 25,300 to 25,700 levels,” said Taparia.

Advertisement

Nifty 50 Outlook Nifty 50 index formed a bearish candle on the daily frame with a long lower shadow indicating support based buying is intact.

“Now, Nifty 50 has to cross and hold above 25,500 zones for strength to rebuild towards 25,650 then 25,750 zones, while support can be seen at 25,350 then 25,250 zones,” said Taparia.

Bank Nifty Prediction Bank Nifty index gained 144.35 points, or 0.24%, to close at 61,187.70 on Thursday, and formed a small-bodied candle on daily scale as buying interest is visible at lower zones but momentum is missing at the higher levels.

“Now, Bank Nifty has to hold above 61,000 zones for an up move towards 61,500 then 61,765 mark, while on the downside, support is seen at 61,000 then 60,750 zones,” said Taparia.

Advertisement

Stocks to buy Chandan Taparia has recommended three stocks to buy today, 27 February 2026. Taparia recommends buying Eicher Motors, Fortis Healthcare and JSW Steel shares.

Eicher Motors | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 8,700 | Stop Loss: ₹ 7,950 Eicher Motors share price has broken out from a bullish “Pole & Flag” pattern suggesting a continuation of the uptrend. It is respecting its 20 DEMA support zones with slight dips being bought into. The ADX line is rising which confirms the strength of the bullish trend, said Taparia.

He recommends buying Eicher Motors shares for a target price of ₹8,700 apiece, while maintaining a stop loss at ₹7,950 level.

Fortis Healthcare | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 1,030 | Stop Loss: ₹ 935 Fortis Healthcare share price has breached above the neckline of a double bottom pattern with a strong bullish candle and high traded volumes. The RSI momentum indicator is rising to confirm the up move.

Advertisement

Taparia suggests buying Fortis Healthcare shares for a target price of ₹1,030 apiece, and keeping a stop loss of ₹935.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

JSW Steel | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 1,350 | Stop Loss: ₹ 1,240 JSW Steel share price has given a breakout from a consolidation zone with higher than average traded volumes and respecting its 50 DEMA. The MACD line is rising which confirms the bullish trend, said Taparia.

He has a ‘Buy’ call on the stock, with JSW Steel share price target of ₹1,350 apiece, and a stop loss of ₹1,240.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.