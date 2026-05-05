Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal recommends three stocks to buy today - 5 May 2026

The Indian stock market is expected to open lower on Tuesday, following weakness in global markets, as rising tensions in the Middle East weigh on risk sentiment. The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a negative start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.

The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,080 level, a discount of nearly 126 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

The Indian stock market ended higher in the previous session, with the benchmark Nifty 50 closing above 24,100 level.

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The Sensex surged 355.90 points, or 0.46%, to close at 77,269.40, while the Nifty 50 settled 121.75 points, or 0.51%, higher at 24,119.30.

On the Nifty options front, Chandan Taparia Head Derivatives & Technicals, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said that the maximum Call Open Interest (OI) is at 24,200 then 24,300 strike, while maximum Put OI is at 24,000 then 24,100 strike.

“Call writing is seen at 24,200 then 24,300 strike, while Put writing is seen at 24,100 then 24,000 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 23,600 to 24,500 zones, while an immediate range between 23,800 to 24,300 levels,” said Taparia.

Nifty 50 Outlook Nifty 50 index formed a small bodied bullish candle on the daily frame with higher upper shadow.

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“Now, Nifty 50 has to hold above 24,000 zones for an up move towards 24,350 then 24,500 zones, while supports are placed at 24,000 then 23,800 zones,” said Taparia.

Bank Nifty Outlook Bank Nifty index ended 15.15 points, or 0.03%, higher at 54,878.50 on Monday and a small bodied candle with long upper shadow as momentum is missing at higher zones but multiple supports are intact at lower levels.

“Now, Bank Nifty index has to hold above 54,750 zones for a bounce towards 55,500 then 55,750 levels, while on the downside, support is seen at 54,500 then 54,250 zones,” said Taparia.

Stocks to buy Chandan Taparia has recommended three stocks to buy today, 5 May 2026. Taparia recommends buying Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), Manappuram Finance and Polycab India shares.

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BHEL | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 400 | Stop Loss: ₹ 365 BHEL share price has given an inside bar breakout on the daily chart indicating expansion after consolidation. The stock has also surpassed its previous all-time high from 2007 signaling a major long-term breakout. The move is backed by rising volumes, reflecting strong participation and bullish conviction, said Taparia.

He recommends buying BHEL shares for a target price of ₹400 apiece, while maintaining a stop loss at ₹365 level.

Manappuram Finance | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 325 | Stop Loss: ₹ 295 Manappuram Finance share price has given a breakout from a falling trendline and moved above key resistance levels. The stock is now forming higher highs and holding above the breakout zone. RSI is above 60 and rising, supporting the bullish momentum.

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Taparia has a ‘Buy’ call on Manappuram Finance shares, with a target price of ₹325 apiece and a stop loss of ₹295.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

Polycab India | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 8,844 | Stop Loss: ₹ 8,100 Polycab India share price is on the verge of a pole and flag breakout, indicating potential continuation of the ongoing uptrend. The stock is forming higher highs and is trading above key moving averages, reflecting strength in the trend, Taparia said.

He suggests buying Polycab India shares for a target price of ₹8,844 apiece, while keeping a stop loss at ₹8,100 level.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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