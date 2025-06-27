Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia recommends three stocks to buy and sell today

The Indian stock market is expected to extend its rally on Friday, following upbeat cues from global peers. The trends in Gift Nifty also indicate a positive start for the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50.

On Thursday, the domestic equity market indices ended with strong gains, extending their rally for the third consecutive session, with the Nifty 50 surpassing 25,500 level.

The Sensex spiked 1,000.36 points, or 1.21%, to close at 83,755.87, while the Nifty 50 settled 304.25 points, or 1.21%, higher at 25,549.00.

On the Nifty options front, Chandan Taparia, Head – Derivatives and Technicals, Wealth Management, MOFSL said that maximum Call OI (Open Interest) is at 25,500 then 26,000 strike, while maximum Put OI is at 25,500 then 25,200 strike.

“Call writing is seen at 25,500 then 26,000 strike, while Put writing is seen at 25,500 then 25,200 strike. Options data suggests a broader trading range in between 24,000 to 26,000 zones, while an immediate range between 25,300 to 25,700 levels,” said Taparia.

Nifty 50 Outlook Nifty 50 formed a bullish candle on a daily frame with a breakout from the consolidation and has been forming higher lows from the last five sessions.

“Now, Nifty 50 has to hold above 25,500, for an up move towards 25,650 and 25,850 zones, while supports have shifted higher to 25,350 then 24,250 zones,” Taparia said.

Bank Nifty Outlook Bank Nifty extended the momentum to hit a new life high territory of 57,263 mark, and formed a strong bullish candle on daily scale as buying interest was seen across private banks with highest daily close ever.

“Bank Nifty index has finally given a range breakout on daily scale and now it has to hold above 56,850 zones for an up move towards new life high territory towards 57,500 then 58,000 levels, while on the downside support is seen at 56,750 then 56,500 zones,” said Taparia.

Chandan Taparia has recommended three stocks to buy today, June 27. Taparia recommends buying Bharti Airtel, Shriram Finance and Eternal shares today.

Stocks to buy Bharti Airtel | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 2,110 | Stop Loss: ₹ 1,955 Bharti Airtel share price has given a breakout from a 10-week consolidation range, supported by notable volumes, indicating strong accumulation. It is currently holding firm near its 52-week high, reflecting underlying strength. Additionally, momentum indicators remain positively aligned, suggesting that the upward momentum is likely to continue in the near term, Taparia said.

He recommends buying Bharti Airtel shares for a target price of ₹2,110 apiece, while maintaining stop loss at ₹1,955 level.

Shriram Finance | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 740 | Stop Loss: ₹ 680 Shriram Finance share price has recently formed a strong bullish candle and is approaching a breakout from its existing price channel. It continues to trade above key short-term moving averages, signaling sustained strength. Moreover, the favourable sentiment in the financial sector adds to the stock’s positive setup and could fuel further upside in the near term, said the MOFSL analyst.

He suggests buying Shriram Finance shares for a target price of ₹740, and keeping a stop loss at ₹680.

Eternal | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 280 | Stop Loss: ₹ 257 Eternal share price has been forming higher lows over the past few sessions, indicating a shift in its base to higher levels. It has given a clean breakout on both the daily and weekly charts, supported by a positively placed RSI, which suggests strength in momentum and potential for further upside, Taparia said.

He has a ‘Buy’ call and Eternal share price target of ₹280, and suggests a stop loss at ₹257 level.