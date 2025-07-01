Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia recommends three stocks to buy and sell today - 1 July 2025

The Indian stock market is expected to see a flat opening on Tuesday, amid mixed global market cues. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a muted opening for the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50 today.

The domestic equity market ended lower on Monday, snapping its four-day winning streak, weighed down by profit booking.

The Sensex fell 452.44 points, or 0.54%, to close at 83,606.46, while the Nifty 50 ended 120.75 points, 0.47%, lower at 25,517.05.

On the Nifty option front, Chandan Taparia, Head – Derivatives and Technicals, Wealth Management, MOFSL said that maximum Call OI (Open Interest) is at 25,600 then 26,000 strike, while maximum Put OI is at 25,500 then 25,000 strike.

“Call writing is seen at 25,600 then 25,800 strike, while Put writing is seen at 25,200 then 24,900 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 25,000 to 26,000 zones, while an immediate range between 25,300 to 25,700 levels,” Taparia said.

Nifty 50 Outlook Nifty 50 formed a bearish candle similar to Bearish Engulfing pattern on daily frame and gave up its gains of the previous session. Now, if Nifty 50 manages to hold above 25,500, up move could be seen towards 25,650 and 25,750 zones, while support can be seen at 25,400 then 25,250 zones.

Bank Nifty Outlook Bank Nifty index dropped 131.15 points, or 0.23%, to close at 57,312.75, on Monday, forming a small bearish candle on daily scale as some profit booking was seen from higher zones.

“Bank Nifty is forming higher lows from the last seven sessions as buying interest is visible at lower levels. Now, it has to hold above 57,250 zones for an up move towards 57,615 then new life high territory towards 58,000 levels, while on the downside support is seen at 57,000 then 56,750 zones,” Taparia said.

Chandan Taparia has recommended three stocks to buy today, 1 July 2025. Taparia recommends buying Bharat Dynamics (BDL), Indus Towers and State Bank of India (SBI) shares today.

Stocks to buy Bharat Dynamics | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 2,050 | Stop Loss: ₹ 1,890 Bharat Dynamics share price has given a trendline breakout on daily chart and perfectly respecting 50 DEMA. It has negated lower highs-lower lows after four weeks. RSI indicator is positively placed which has bullish implications, Taparia said.

He recommends buying Bharat Dynamics shares for a target price of ₹2,050, while suggesting a stop loss at ₹1,890 level.

Indus Towers | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 445 | Stop Loss: ₹ 410 Indus Towers share price has given pole and pennant breakout on the daily chart and formed a strong bullish candle. The overall setup is bullish and every small dip is being bought into. MACD indicator is rising which confirms the bullish trend, the MOFSL analyst said.

He recommends buying Indus Towers shares for a target price of ₹445 and keeping a stop loss at ₹410 level.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

SBI | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 880 | Stop Loss: ₹ 790 SBI share price has given a falling supply trend line breakout on daily chart and formed a strong bullish candle. Breakout is supported by a surge in volumes which has bullish implications. ADX line has turned up which suggests the strength of the uptrend, Taparia said.

He has a ‘Buy’ call on the stock, and SBI share price target of ₹880, with a stop loss of ₹790.