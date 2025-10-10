Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia recommends three stocks to buy and sell today - 10 October 2025

The Indian stock market is expected to open on a tepid note on Friday, tracking weak global market cues. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a muted opening for the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50.

In the previous session, both the domestic equity indices witnessed strong rally, with the Nifty 50 closing above 25,100 level.

The Sensex rallied 398.44 points, or 0.49%, to close at 82,172.10, while the Nifty 50 settled 135.65 points, or 0.54%, higher at 25,181.80.

On the Nifty options front, Chandan Taparia Head Derivatives & Technicals, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said that the maximum Call Open Interest (OI) is at 25,200 then 25,500 strike, while maximum Put OI is at 25,000 then 25,100 strike.

“Call writing is seen at 25,400 then 25,350 strike, while Put writing is seen at 25,100 then 25,200 strike. Options data suggests a broader trading range in between 247,00 to 25,700 zones, while an immediate range between 24,900 to 25,400 levels,” said Taparia.

Nifty 50 Outlook Nifty 50 index formed a bullish candle with a longer lower shadow indicating buying is intact at lower levels. Now, Taparia believes, Nifty 50 has to hold above 25,100 zones for an up move towards 25,300 then 25,450 zones, while support can be seen at 25,000 then 24,900 zones.

Bank Nifty Outlook Bank Nifty index gained 173.80 points, or 0.31%, to close at 56,192.05 on Thursday, forming an Inside bar pattern on daily scale as buying interest is visible at lower levels but momentum is missing at higher zones.

Now, Bank Nifty has to hold above 56,000 zones for an up move towards 56,500 then 56,750 zones, while on the downside, support is seen at 56,000 then 55,750 levels,” Taparia said.

Stocks to buy Chandan Taparia has recommended three stocks to buy today, 10 October 2025. Taparia recommends buying BSE, Kotak Mahindra Bank and National Aluminium Company shares.

BSE | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 2,550 | Stop Loss: ₹ 2,250 BSE share price has bounced up from its support zones and surpassed its 100 EMA on the daily chart. The Stochastic indicator has exited its oversold zones confirming the positive momentum, Taparia said.

He recommends buying BSE shares for a target price of ₹2,550 apiece, while maintaining a stop loss at ₹2,250 level.

Kotak Mahindra Bank | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 2,250 | Stop Loss: ₹ 2,090 Kotak Mahindra Bank share price has formed a bullish “Pole & Flag” pattern on the daily chart suggesting a continuation of the uptrend. The ADX Line has turned up which confirms the strength of the uptrend.

Taparia has a ‘Buy’ call on Kotak Mahindra Bank shares, with a target price of ₹2,250 and stop loss of ₹2,090.

National Aluminium Company | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 249 | Stop Loss: ₹ 220 National Aluminium Company share price has broken out from a “Rounding Bottom” pattern with higher than average traded volumes. The RSI indicator is rising which confirms the bullish sentiment, Taparia said.

He suggests buying National Aluminium Company shares for a target price of ₹249 apiece, while keeping a stop loss at ₹220 level.