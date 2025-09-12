Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia recommends three stocks to buy and sell today - 12 September 2025

The Indian stock market is expected to open higher on Friday, tracking positive cues from global markets. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal an opening in the green for the benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex.

The equity market ended with marginal gains in the previous session, with the Nifty 50 closing above the 25,000 level.

The Sensex gained 123.58 points, or 0.15%, to close at 81,548.73, while the Nifty 50 settled 32.40 points, or 0.13%, higher at 25,005.50.

On the Nifty options front, Chandan Taparia Head Derivatives & Technicals, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said that the maximum Call Open Interest (OI) is at 25,000 then 25,200 strike, while maximum Put OI is at 25,000 then 24,800 strike.

“Call writing is seen at 25,400 then 25,200 strike, while Put writing is seen at 25,000 then 24,900 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 24,500 to 25,500 zones, while an immediate range between 24,800 to 25,200 levels,” said Taparia.

Nifty 50 Outlook Nifty 50 index formed a bullish candle on the daily frame and has been making higher highs - higher lows from the last four sessions. Now, according to Taparia, Nifty 50 has to hold above 24,950 zones for an up move towards 25,150 then 25,250 zones, while supports have shifted higher to 24,900 and 24,800 zones.

Bank Nifty Index Bank Nifty index ended 133.60 points, or 0.24%, higher at 54,669.60 on Thursday, forming a bullish candle on daily scale, as buying interest was seen for most part of the session.

“The rate sensitive Bank Nifty index is hovering near its 20 DEMA and the smaller banking names have been showing strength. Now, it has to hold above 54,500 zones for an up move towards 55,000 then 55,250 zones, while on the downside, support is seen at 54,500 then 54,250 levels,” Taparia said.

Stocks to buy Chandan Taparia has recommended three stocks to buy today, 9 September 2025. Taparia recommends buying Aurobindo Pharma, NHPC and Tata Chemicals shares.

Aurobindo Pharma | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 1,170 | Stop Loss: ₹ 1,075 Aurobindo Pharma share price has broken out of a falling supply trend-line on the daily chart with a strong bodied bullish candle. The RSI indicator has given a bullish crossover to confirm the positive momentum, Taparia said.

He recommends buying Aurobindo Pharma shares for a target price of ₹1,170 apiece, while maintaining a stop loss at ₹1,075 level.

NHPC | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 87 | Stop Loss: ₹ 79.75 NHPC share price has given a breakout from a double bottom pattern and headed up with higher the average traded volumes. The Stochastic indicator has exited its oversold zones to support the up move.

Taparia has a ‘Buy’ call on NHPC shares with target price of ₹87 and a stop loss of ₹79.75.

Tata Chemicals | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 1,025 | Stop Loss: ₹ 932 Tata Chemicals share price has breached above its key resistance zone and surpassed above its 200 DEMA. Higher than average traded volumes are visible to support the up move. The MACD indicator has given a positive crossover suggesting bullish sentiment, said Taparia.

He suggests buying Tata Chemicals shares for a target price of ₹1,025 apiece, and keeping a stop loss at ₹932 level.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.