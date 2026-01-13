Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia recommends three stocks to buy and sell today - 13 January 2026

The Indian stock market is expected to remain volatile on Tuesday amid global uncertainties over tariffs and geopolitical tensions. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a mildly positive start for the benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.

The equity market ended higher on Monday, rebounding from its intraday lows, amid renewed optimism over India-US trade deal talks.

The Sensex advanced 301.93 points, or 0.36%, to close at 83,878.17, while the Nifty 50 ended 106.95 points, or 0.42%, higher at 25,790.25.

On the Nifty options front, Chandan Taparia Head Derivatives & Technicals, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, believes that the maximum Call Open Interest (OI) is at 26,000 then 25,800 strike, while maximum Put OI is at 25,700 then 25,500 strike.

“Call writing is seen at 25,800 then 25,850 strike, while Put writing is seen at 25,700 then 25,600 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 25,400 to 26,200 zones, while an immediate range between 25,600 to 26,000 levels,” said Taparia.

Nifty 50 Outlook Nifty 50 formed a bullish candle on the daily frame with a longer lower shadow indicating smart buying from the lower levels.

“Nifty 50 managed to close in gains of around 110 points but is still forming lower highs – lower lows from the last five sessions. Now, it has to cross and hold above 25,800 for strength to rebuild towards 25,950 then 26,150 marks, while support can be seen at 25,650 then 25,500 zones,” said Taparia.

Bank Nifty Outlook Bank Nifty index gained 198.95 points, or 0.34%, to close at 59,450.50 on Monday, forming a small bullish candle on daily scale with long lower shadow as buying was visible at lower zones, but structure of lower highs is intact from the last few sessions as momentum is missing at higher zones.

“Now, Bank Nifty has to cross and hold above 59,550 zones for an up move towards 59,750 then 60,000 levels, while on the downside, support is seen at 59,250 then 59,000 zones,” Taparia added.

Stocks to buy or sell Chandan Taparia has recommended three stocks to buy today, 13 January 2026. Taparia recommends buying Alkem Laboratories, IndusInd Bank and Coal India shares.

Alkem Laboratories | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 6,200 | Stop Loss: ₹ 5,700 Alkem Laboratories share price has given a range breakout on the daily chart with a strong bodied bullish candle. The MACD indicator has given a bullish crossover to confirm the upwards momentum, Taparia said.

He recommends buying Alkem Laboratories shares for a target price of ₹6,200, while maintaining a stop loss of ₹5,700 level.

IndusInd Bank | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 970 | Stop Loss: ₹ 875 IndusInd Bank share price is retesting its breakout from a consolidation zone on the daily chart and has bounced up from its 20 DEMA. The RSI indicator is rising to confirm the bullish momentum.

Taparia has a ‘Buy’ call and IndusInd Bank share price target of ₹970 level, with a stop loss of ₹875.

Coal India | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 460 | Stop Loss: ₹ 418 Coal India share price has formed a bullish “Pole & Flag” pattern suggesting a continuation of the uptrend. The ADX line is rising which confirms the strength of the bullish trend, Taparia said.

He suggests buying Coal India shares for a target price of ₹460, while keeping a stop loss at ₹418 level.