Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia recommends three stocks to buy and sell today - 16 December 2025

India’s key equity indices are expected to open largely flat on Tuesday as investors remain cautious amid ongoing foreign fund outflows and a weakening rupee, while uncertainty persists over a potential trade agreement with the U.S.

Gift Nifty futures were trading at 26,035, suggesting the Nifty 50 is set to open close to Monday’s closing level of 26,027.3.

Both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex have traded in a narrow range over the past fortnight after scaling record highs on December 1, weighed down by the absence of fresh catalysts and continued anticipation of an India–U.S. trade deal.

On the Nifty options front, Chandan Taparia, Head Derivatives & Technicals, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said Maximum Call OI is at 26100 then 26000 strike, while Maximum Put OI is at 26000 then 25900 strike.

“Call writing is seen at 26100, then 26000 strike, while Put writing is seen at 26000 then 25950 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range between 25700 and 26300 zones, while an immediate range between 25800 and 26200 levels,” Taparia said.

Nifty 50 Outlook According to Taparia, Nifty formed a bullish candle on the daily frame, which is the third in a row and indicates buying is intact at support levels, and a decisive follow-up buying above 26050 will drive the next leg of the rally.

“Now it has to continue to hold above 26000 zones for a bounce towards 26150, then 26250 zones, while supports can be seen at 25900, then 25800 zones,” he said.

Bank Nifty Outlook Bank Nifty index opened on a negative note near 59050 zones, but a gradual recovery was seen towards 59500 levels in the first half of the session. Later, it remained consolidative in a narrow range of 150 points between 59400 and 59550 zones with overall positive bias.

Taparia further added, “It formed a bullish candle on the daily scale as buying interest was visible at lower levels, and it is holding well above its 20 DEMA. Now it has to hold above 59250 zones for an up move towards 59750, then 60000 zones, while on the downside support is seen at 59250, then 59000 levels.”

Stocks to buy or sell Chandan Taparia has recommended three stocks to buy today, 16 December 2025. Taparia recommends buying Indian Oil Corporation, IDFC First Bank, and Ashok Leyland.

Indian Oil Corporation | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 175.50 | Stop Loss: ₹ 175.50 Stock has formed a based around its 50 DEMA support zones and bounced up with good volumes to support the up move. The RSI indicator is positively placed which has bullish implications.

IDFC First Bank | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 175 | Stop Loss: ₹ 80.60 Stock has given a range breakout on the daily chart with a strong bodied bullish candle. It is respecting its 20 DEMA with slight dips being bought into. The MACD indicator is rising which confirms the positive momentum.

Ashok Leyland | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 175 | Stop Loss: ₹ 161 Stock is in an overall uptrend and is respecting its 20 DEMA with slight dips being bought into. The ADX line is rising which confirms the strength of the uptrend.