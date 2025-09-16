Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia recommends three stocks to buy and sell today - 16 September 2025

The Indian stock market is expected to see a muted opening on Tuesday, amid cautiousness among domestic investors. The trends on Gift Nifty signal a tepid opening for Sensex and Nifty 50.

On Monday, the domestic equity indices ended lower, with the benchmark Nifty 50 closing below 25,100 level.

The Sensex dropped 118.96 points, or 0.15%, to close at 81,785.74, while the Nifty 50 settled 44.80 points, or 0.18%, lower at 25,069.20.

On the Nifty options front, Chandan Taparia Head Derivatives & Technicals, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services believes maximum Call Open Interest (OI) is at 25,100 then 25,500 strike, while maximum Put OI is at 25,000 then 25,100 strike. Call writing is seen at 25,100 then 25,150 strike while Put writing is seen at 25,100 then 25,050 strike.

Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 24,700 to 25,300 zones, while an immediate range between 24,900 to 25,200 levels.

Nifty 50 Outlook Nifty 50 formed an inside bar on a daily frame and has been making higher lows from the last six sessions. Now, Nifty 50 has to hold above 25,050 zones for an up move towards 25,250 then 25,350 zones, while support can be seen at 25,000 then 24,900 zones, Taparia.

Bank Nifty Outlook Bank Nifty index ended 78.55 points, or 0.14%, higher at 54,887.85 on Monday, forming a small-bodied candle on daily scale as buying is visible at lower levels and holding above its 100 DEMA. Now, Taparia believes, Bank Nifty has to hold above 54,750 zones for an up move towards 55,250 then 55,555 zones, while on the downside support is seen at 54,750 then 54,500 levels.

Stocks to buy Chandan Taparia has recommended three stocks to buy today, 16 September 2025. Taparia recommends buying Siemens, Jio Financial Services and The Phoenix Mills shares.

Siemens | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 3,500 | Stop Loss: ₹ 3,190 Siemens share price has broken out of a falling supply trend-line on the daily chart with a strong bodied bullish candle. The RSI indicator has given a bullish crossover to confirm the positive momentum, Taparia said.

He recommends buying Siemens shares for a target price of ₹3,500 apiece, while maintaining a stop loss at ₹3,190 level.

Jio Financial Services | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 330 | Stop Loss: ₹ 307 Jio Financial Services share price has given a range breakout on the daily chart with higher than average traded volumes. The Stochastic indicator has exited its oversold zones confirming the trend reversal.

Taparia has a ‘Buy’ rating on Jio Financial Services shares, with a target price of ₹330, and a stop loss of ₹307 level.

The Phoenix Mills | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 1,675 | Stop Loss: ₹ 1,540 The Phoenix Mills share price has bounced up from its major support zones on the daily chart and managed to close above its 200 DEMA. The MACD indicator is rising to confirm the uptrend, said Taparia.

He suggests buying The Phoenix Mills shares for a target price of ₹1,675, while keeping a stop loss at ₹1,540 level.