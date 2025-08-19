Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia recommends three stocks to buy and sell today - 19 August 2025

The Indian stock market traded higher on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session’s rally, led by upbeat global cues on hopes of an end to the Russia-Ukraine war, after the US President Donald Trump held meetings with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, top European leaders and earlier with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Sensex gained 0.15% and was trading above 82,400 level, while the benchmark Nifty 50 was above 24,900 level. However, the Bank Nifty index traded lower along with the broader indices.

Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motors and Adani Ports & SEZ were the top gainers among the Nifty 50 constituents.

In the previous session, the Indian stock market indices witnessed a stellar rally, with both the benchmark indices jumping nearly 1% each. The Sensex surged 676.09 points, or 0.84%, to close at 81,273.75, while the Nifty 50 settled 245.65 points, or 1.00%, higher at 24,876.95 on Monday.

On the Nifty options front, Chandan Taparia Head Derivatives & Technicals, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said that the maximum Call OI (Open Interest) is at 25,000 then 25,200 strike while maximum Put OI is at 24,900 then 24,800 strike.

“Call writing is seen at 25,000 then 25,200 strike while Put writing is seen at 24,900 then 24,800 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 24,400 to 25,300 zones while an immediate range between 24,600 to 25,100 levels,” Taparia said.

Nifty 50 Outlook Nifty 50 index formed a small bodied bearish candle on the daily frame but has negated the lower highs formation of the last six weeks and is making higher lows from the last five trading sessions. Now, Nifty 50 has to hold above 24,850 zones for an up move towards 25,100 then 25,250 zones, while support can be seen at 24,850 then 24,700 zones.

Bank Nifty Outlook Bank Nifty index formed a bearish candle on daily scale as it closed below its opening levels but gave a range breakout on daily scale after nine sessions above 55,650 zones.

“Now, Bank Nifty index has to hold above 55,555 zones for an up move towards 56,250 then 56,500 levels, while on the downside support is seen at 55,555 then 55,250 zones,” Taparia said.

Stocks to buy Chandan Taparia has recommended three stocks to buy today, 19 August 2025. Taparia recommends buying Apollo Tyres, Aditya Birla Capital and Avenue Supermarts (DMart) shares.

Apollo Tyres | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 500 | Stop Loss: ₹ 448 Apollo Tyres share price has broken out of a falling supply trend-line with a large bodied bullish candle. Buying was visible across the Auto space which may support the up move. The MACD indicator is giving a bullish crossover to support trend reversal upwards, Taparia said.

He recommends buying Apollo Tyres shares for a target price of ₹500 apiece, while maintaining a stop loss at ₹448 level.

Aditya Birla Capital | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 302 | Stop Loss: ₹ 273 Aditya Birla Capital share price has given a range breakout near its “All Time High” zone with higher than average traded volumes. The ADX line has turned up which confirms the strength of the uptrend.

The MOFSL analyst has a ‘Buy’ call on Aditya Birla Capital shares with a target price of ₹302 and a stop loss at ₹273 level.

DMart | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 4,900 | Stop Loss: ₹ 4,400 DMart share price has given a channel breakout on the daily chart with rising traded volumes. The RSI indicator is rising which conforms to the price action momentum, according to Taparia.

He has a ‘Buy’ call on the stock with DMart share price target of ₹4,900 apiece, and suggests keeping a stop loss at ₹4,400 level.