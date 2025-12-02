Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia recommends three stocks to buy and sell today - 2 December 2025

The Indian stock market is expected to open flat on Tuesday amid mixed cues from global markets. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a muted start for the benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.

The domestic equity market ended with marginal losses in the previous session, with the benchmark Nifty 50 closing below 26,200 level after hitting fresh record high during the session.

The Sensex eased 64.77 points, or 0.08%, to close at 85,641.90, while the Nifty 50 settled 27.20 points, or 0.10%, lower at 26,175.75.

On the Nifty options front, Chandan Taparia Head Derivatives & Technicals, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said that the maximum Call Open Interest (OI) is at 26,300 then 26,200 strike, while maximum Put OI is at 26,000 then 26,100 strike.

“Call writing is seen at 26,300 then 26,200 strike, while Put writing is seen at 26,150 then 26,100 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 25,700 to 26,600 zones, while an immediate range between 26,000 to 26,400 levels,” said Taparia.

Nifty 50 Outlook Nifty 50 formed a bearish belt hold sort of candlestick pattern on the daily frame as it failed to cross its opening highs for the rest of the day. Now, Nifty 50 has to hold above 26,100 zones for momentum to extend towards 26,250 then 26,325 zones, while supports are shifting higher to 26,100 and then 26,000, Taparia said.

Bank Nifty Outlook Bank Nifty index dropped 71.35 points, or 0.12%, to close at 59,681.35 on Monday, and formed a bearish candle on daily scale as some profit booking was seen from higher zones but larger trend is positive with overall buy on dips stance.

“Now, Bank Nifty index has to hold above 59,500 zones for an up move towards 60,000 then 60,114 marks, while on the downside, support is seen at 59,500 then 59,250 levels,” said Taparia.

Stocks to buy Chandan Taparia has recommended three stocks to buy today, 2 December 2025. Taparia recommends buying City Union Bank, Indian Energy Exchange (IEX), and One 97 Communications (Paytm) shares.

City Union Bank | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 310 | Stop Loss: ₹ 270 City Union Bank share price has formed a bullish Pennant Pattern on the daily chart suggesting a continuation of the uptrend. The ADX line is rising which confirms the strength of the trend, Taparia said.

He recommends buying City Union Bank shares for a target price of ₹310 apiece, while maintaining a stop loss of ₹270 level.

IEX | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 158 | Stop Loss: ₹ 141 IEX share price has broken out from a Descending triangle pattern on the daily chart with higher than average traded volumes. The RSI indicator is positively placed which has bullish implications.

Taparia has a ‘Buy’ call on the stock and IEX share price target of ₹158, and a stop loss of ₹141.

Paytm | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 1,470 | Stop Loss: ₹ 1,320 Paytm share price has given a range breakout with a strong bodied bullish candle on the daily chart. It is respecting its 50 DEMA support zones. The MACD indicator is rising to confirm the positive momentum, Taparia said.

He has a ‘Buy’ call and Paytm share price target of ₹1,470, while keeping a stop loss at ₹1,320 level.