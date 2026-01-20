Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia recommends three stocks to buy and sell today - 20 January 2026

The Indian stock market is expected to face volatility on Tuesday amid weak global market cues as global trade tensions escalated after US President Donald Trump’s announcement of tariffs on eight European countries over Greenland.

The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a flat start for the benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.

The equity market ended lower on Monday, with the Nifty 50 closing below 25,600 level.

The Sensex fell 324.17 points, or 0.39%, to close at 83,246.18, while the Nifty 50 settled 108.85 points, or 0.42%, lower at 25,585.50.

On the Nifty options front, Chandan Taparia, Head Derivatives & Technicals, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said that the maximum Call Open Interest (OI) is at 25,800 then 25,700 strike, while maximum Put OI is at 25,500 then 25,600 strike.

“Call writing is seen at 25,600 then 25,650 strike while Put writing is seen at 25,500 then 25,600 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 25,200 to 26,000 zones, while an immediate range between 25,400 to 25,800 levels,” said Taparia.

Nifty 50 Outlook Nifty 50 formed a small bodied candle on the daily frame with longer lower shadow indicating support based buying at lower levels.

“Now, if Nifty 50 manages to cross and hold above 25,650, bounce could be seen towards 25,700 then 25,850 marks, while support can be seen at 25,450 then 25,350 zones,” said Taparia.

Bank Nifty Outlook Bank Nifty index declined 203.80 points, or 0.34%, to close at 59,891.35 on Monday, forming an Inside bar pattern on the daily scale as buying is visible at lower zones but momentum is missing at higher zones.

“Now, Bank Nifty index has to cross and hold above 60,000 zones for an up move towards 60,250 then 60,500 levels, while on the downside support is seen at 59,750 then 59,500 zones,” said Taparia.

Stocks to buy Chandan Taparia has recommended three stocks to buy today, 20 January 2026. Taparia recommends buying HCL Technologies, Federal Bank and Hindustan Unilever (HUL) shares.

HCL Technologies | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 1,800 | Stop Loss: ₹ 1,665 HCL Technologies share price has given a five week consolidation breakout with a strong bullish candle indicating fresh buying momentum. The stock continues to form higher highs and higher lows on the daily chart, reflecting trend continuation, while positive traction in the IT sector further supports the bullish outlook and increases the probability of further upside, Taparia said.

He recommends buying HCL Technologies shares for a target price of ₹1,800 apiece, while maintaining a stop loss of ₹1,665 level.

Federal Bank | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 295 | Stop Loss: ₹ 270 Federal Bank share price has recently negated its lower top–lower bottom structure and is now trading near its 52-week high territory, signalling a strong trend reversal. Federal Bank stock is firmly placed in a strong uptrend, with momentum indicators positively aligned, suggesting continuation of the bullish move in the near term.

Taparia has a ‘Buy’ call and Federal Bank share price target of ₹295 apiece, and a stop loss of ₹270 level.

HUL | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 2,540 | Stop Loss: ₹ 2,350 HUL share price is on the verge of a pole-and-flag breakout, indicating potential trend continuation. The stock has witnessed strong buying from lower levels backed by healthy volumes and is trading above all key short-term moving averages, keeping the near-term outlook positive, Taparia said.

He suggests buying HUL shares for a target price of ₹2,540 apiece, and a stop loss at ₹2,350 level.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.