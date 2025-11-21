Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia recommends three stocks to buy and sell today - 21 November 2025

The Indian stock market is expected to open lower on Friday amid weak global market cues. The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a lower start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.

The equity stock market ended higher in the previous session, with Nifty 50 closing near 26,200 level.

The Sensex gained 446.21 points, or 0.52%, to close at 85,632.68, while the Nifty 50 settled 139.50 points, or 0.54%, higher at 26,192.15.

On the Nifty options front, Chandan Taparia Head Derivatives & Technicals, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services believes that the maximum Call Open Interest (OI) is at 26,500 then 26,200 strike, while maximum Put OI is at 26,000 then 25,900 strike.

“Call writing is seen at 26,250 then 26,200 strike, while put writing is seen at 26,100 then 26,200 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 25,700 to 26,600 zones, while an immediate range between 26,000 to 26,400 levels,” said

Nifty 50 Outlook Nifty 50 index formed a bullish candle and continues to display a sequence of higher highs over the past few sessions, signaling sustained strength and positive momentum. Now, Nifty 50 has to hold above 26,100 zones for an up move towards 26,277 then 26,350 zones, while supports are shifting higher at 26,100, then 26,000 zones.

Bank Nifty Outlook Bank Nifty ended 131.65 points, or 0.22%, higher at 59,347.70 on Thursday, and formed a small bullish candle on daily scale with long lower shadow as buying interest is visible at lower levels and relatively outperforming the broader market.

“Now, Bank Nifty index has to hold above 59,250 zones for an up move towards a new life high territory 59,750 then 60,000 zones, while on the downside support has shifted higher to 59,250 then 59,000 levels,” said Taparia.

Stocks to buy Chandan Taparia has recommended three stocks to buy today, 21 November 2025. Taparia recommends buying Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Tata Communications shares.

Reliance Industries | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 1,640 | Stop Loss: ₹ 1,500 Reliance Industries share price is on the verge of a breakout from a long consolidation zone and is supported with high traded volumes. The ADX line is rising which confirms the strength of the uptrend, Taparia said.

He recommends buying Reliance Industries shares for a target price of ₹1,640, while maintaining a stop loss of ₹1,500 level.

HDFC Bank | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 1,055 | Stop Loss: ₹ 985 HDFC Bank share price has bounced up from its 100 DEMA support zones forming a large bodied bullish candle. The RSI indicator has given appositive crossover to support the up move.

Taparia has a ‘Buy’ call on the stock, with HDFC Bank share price target of ₹1,055, and a stop loss at ₹985 level.

Tata Communications | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 2,040 | Stop Loss: ₹ 1,860 Tata Communications share price has formed a bullish “Pennant” pattern on the daily chart suggesting a continuation of the uptrend. MACD indicator is positively placed which has bullish implications, Taparia said.

He suggests buying Tata Communications shares for a target price of ₹2,040 apiece, while keeping a stop loss of ₹1,860 level.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.