Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia recommends three stocks to buy and sell today - 23 September 2025

The Indian stock market is expected to open on a weak note on Tuesday despite a rally in global markets. The trends in Gift Nifty also signal a muted opening for the equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50.

Advertisement

The equity market ended lower on Monday, with the benchmark Nifty 50 closing near 25,200 level.

The Sensex fell 466.26 points, or 0.56%, to close at 82,159.97, while the Nifty 50 settled 124.70 points, or 0.49%, lower at 25,202.35.

On the Nifty options front, Chandan Taparia Head Derivatives & Technicals, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said that the maximum Call Open Interest (OI) is at 25,300 then 25,500 strike, while maximum Put OI is at 25,200 then 25,000 strike.

“Call writing is seen at 25,300 then 25,250 strike, while Put writing is seen at 25,200 then 25,150 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 24,700 to 25,700 zones, while an immediate range between 25,000 to 25,400 levels,” said Taparia.

Advertisement

Nifty 50 Outlook Nifty 50 index formed a small bodied candle on the daily frame and closed with losses of nearly 120 points.

“Nifty 50 closed near its lower band of the day and started to form lower high - lower lows on daily scale but the major trend is still intact to positive. Now, the index has to hold above 25,200 zones for an up move towards 25,350 then 25,500 zones, while a hold below the same could see weakness towards 25,100 then 25,000 zones,” said Taparia.

Bank Nifty Outlook Bank Nifty index declined 174.10 points, or 0.31%, to close at 55,284.75 on September 22, forming a small bearish candle with long upper shadow on daily scale as selling pressure is seen at higher zones but the rate sensitive index is hovering above its 10 DEMA.

Advertisement

Now, Bank Nifty has to hold above 55,250 zones for an up move towards 55,750 then 56,000 zones, while on the downside, support can be seen at 55,000 then 54,750 levels.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

Stocks to buy Chandan Taparia has recommended three stocks to buy today, 23 September 2025. Taparia recommends buying Muthoot Finance, Samvardhana Motherson International and Canara Bank shares.

Muthoot Finance | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 3,300 | Stop Loss: ₹ 2,920 Muthoot Finance share price is in an overall uptrend and has given a range breakout at its “All Time High” zones. It is respecting its 20 DEMA with slight dips being bought into. The ADX line is rising which confirms the strength of the uptrend, Taparia said.

Advertisement

He recommends buying Muthoot Finance shares for a target price of ₹3,300 apiece, while maintaining a stop loss at ₹2,920 level.

Samvardhana Motherson | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 116 | Stop Loss: ₹ 107 Samvardhana Motherson share price has formed a bullish “Pole & Flag” pattern on the daily chart which suggests a continuation of the uptrend. The RSI indicator is rising which confirms the strength of the bullish trend.

Taparia has a ‘Buy’ call on Samvardhana Motherson shares with a target price of ₹116 and a stop loss at ₹107 level.

Canara Bank | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 126 | Stop Loss: ₹ 115 Canara Bank share price has broken out of a falling channel with higher than average traded volumes. The MACD indicator has given a bullish crossover to confirm the positive momentum, Taparia said.

Advertisement

He suggests buying the stock, and has Canara Bank share price target of ₹126, while keeping a stop loss at ₹115 level.