Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia recommends three stocks to buy and sell today - 25 July 2025

The Indian stock market is likely to open lower on Friday, tracking mixed sentiment in global markets. The benchmark Nifty 50 is expected to extend losses and trade near the 25,000 level as indicated by the trends in Gift Nifty.

On Thursday, the stock market ended sharply lower, with the benchmark Nifty 50 slipping below 25,100 level.

The Sensex cracked 542.47 points, or 0.66%, to close at 82,184.17, while the Nifty 50 settled 157.80 points, or 0.63%, lower at 25,062.10.

On the Nifty options front, Chandan Taparia, Head – Derivatives and Technicals, Wealth Management, MOFSL said that the maximum Call OI (Open Interest) is at 25,200 then 25,500 strike, while maximum Put OI is at 25,000 then 24,500 strike.

“Call writing is seen at 25,200 then 25,100 strike, while Put writing is seen at 25,000 then 24,800 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 24,600 to 25,600 zones, while an immediate range between 24,800 to 25,300 levels,” said Taparia.

Nifty 50 Outlook Nifty 50 formed a bearish engulfing candle on daily scale with resistances migrating lower.

“However the broader trend remains intact to positive despite short term jitters. Now, the Nifty 50 index has to hold above 25,000 zones, for a bounce towards 25,250 then 25,350 zones, else a hold below the same could open the downside move towards 24,900 then 24,800 zones,” Taparia said.

Bank Nifty Outlook Bank Nifty index declined 144.40 points, or 0.25%, to close at 57,066.05 on Thursday, forming a bearish candle on daily scale as selling pressure is seen at higher zones, but multiple supports are intact at lower levels as index is hovering near its 10 DEMA.

Now, the Bank Nifty has to hold above 57,000 zones for a bounce towards 57,250 then 57,500 levels, while a hold below the same could see some weakness towards 56,750 then 56,500 zones.

Stocks to buy Chandan Taparia has recommended three stocks to buy today, 25 July 2025. Taparia recommends buying Laurus Labs, One 97 Communications (Paytm) and Jindal Steel & Power shares today.

Laurus Labs | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 885 | Stop Loss: ₹ 810 Laurus Labs share price is in overall uptrend and continuously forming higher top-higher bottom from last four weeks. It has given consolidation breakout on daily chart which has positive implications. ADX line is rising which confirms the strength of the uptrend, Taparia said.

Taparia recommends buying Laurus Labs shares for a target price of ₹885 apiece, while maintaining a stop loss at ₹810 level.

Paytm | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 1,160 | Stop Loss: ₹ 1,070 Paytm share price has given a trendline breakout above previous swing high of ₹1,063 and formed a strong bullish candle. Breakout is supported by a surge in volumes which has bullish implications. MACD indicator is positively placed, according to Taparia.

He has a ‘Buy’ call on the stock, and Paytm share price target of ₹1,160 apiece, with a stop loss at ₹1,070 level.

Jindal Steel & Power | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 1,060 | Stop Loss: ₹ 975 Jindal Steel share price has given Inverse Head & Shoulder breakout on daily chart and managed to close above the same. It is trading above all crucial moving averages and the base is shifting higher. RSI indicator is rising which confirms the positive momentum, said the MOFSL analyst.

He suggests buying Jindal Steel & Power shares for a target price of ₹1,060, and keeping a stop Loss at ₹975 level.