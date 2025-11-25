Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia recommends three stocks to buy and sell today - 25 November 2025

The Indian stock market is expected to open on a tepid note on Tuesday amid positive global market cues. The trends on Gift Nifty signal a muted start for the equity benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.

The equity market ended lower in the previous session, and the benchmark Nifty 50 index slipped below 26,000 level.

The Sensex fell 331.21 points, or 0.39%, to close at 84,900.71, while the Nifty 50 settled 108.65 points, or 0.42%, lower at 25,959.50.

On the Nifty options front, Chandan Taparia Head Derivatives & Technicals, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said that the maximum Call Open Interest (OI) is at 26,100 then 26,200 strike, while maximum put OI is at 26,000 then 25,900 strike.

“Call writing is seen at 26,100 then 26,200 strike while Put writing is seen at 26,000 then 25,950 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 25,500 to 26,400 zones, while an immediate range between 25,700 to 26,200 levels,” said Taparia.

Nifty 50 Outlook Nifty 50 index formed a bearish candle on the daily chart and has been forming lower lows for the last three sessions, indicating a temporary cooling-off phase within the broader uptrend.

“Now, Nifty 50 has to cross and hold above 26,000 zones for an up move towards 26,100 then 26,250 zones, while a hold below the same could see some weakness towards 25,850 then 25,750 levels,” said Taparia.

Bank Nifty Outlook Bank Nifty index closed 32.35 points, or 0.05%, lower at 58,835.35 on Monday, and formed a small bearish candle on daily scale with long upper shadow as selling pressure is seen at higher zones but multiple supports are intact at lower levels. Now, Bank Nifty index has to hold above 58,750 zones for an up move towards 59,000 then 59,350 zones, while a hold below the same could see some weakness towards 58,650 then 58,500 levels.

Stocks to buy or sell Chandan Taparia has recommended two stocks to buy today, 25 November 2025, and one stock to sell. Taparia recommends buying Tech Mahindra and L&T Finance shares today. On the other hand, he suggests selling Bajaj Finance stock futures.

Tech Mahindra | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 1,580 | Stop Loss: ₹ 1,450 Tech Mahindra share price has broken out from a double bottom pattern with a surge in traded volumes on the daily scale. It has surpassed its 100 DEMA zones. The RSI indicator is rising which confirms the downtrend, Taparia said.

He recommends buying Tech Mahindra shares for a target price of ₹1,580 apiece, while maintaining a stop loss at ₹1,450 level.

L&T Finance | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 310 | Stop Loss: ₹ 285 L&T Finance share price is in an overall uptrend and is respecting its 20 DEMA support zones with slight dips being bought into. The ADX line is rising which confirms the strength of the uptrend.

Taparia has a ‘Buy’ call on L&T Finance shares, with a target price of ₹310, and a stop loss of ₹285.

Bajaj Finance | Sell | Target Price: ₹ 950 | Stop Loss: ₹ 1,030 Bajaj Finance share price has formed a bearish “Inverted Pole & Flag” pattern suggesting a continuation of the downtrend. The MACD indicator is declining which confirms the negative momentum, said Taparia.

He suggests selling Bajaj Finance 30th December Futures for a target price of ₹950, while keeping a stop loss at ₹1,030 level.