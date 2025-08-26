Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia recommends three stocks to buy and sell today - 26 August 2025

The Indian stock market indices are expected to open lower on Tuesday amid weak global cues. The trends on the Gifty Nifty also indicate a negative start for the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50.

The equity market ended with decent gains on Monday, resuming its upward trajectory, with the benchmark Nifty 50 closing above the 24,900 level.

The Sensex rallied 329.06 points, or 0.40%, to close at 81,635.91, while the Nifty 50 settled 97.65 points, or 0.39%, lower at 24,967.75.

On the Nifty options front, Chandan Taparia Head Derivatives & Technicals, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said that the maximum Call OI (Open Interest) is at 25,000 then 25,100 strike, while maximum Put OI is at 25,000 then 24,900 strike.

“Call writing is seen at 25,000 then 25,050 strike, while Put writing is seen at 25,000 then 24,950 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 24,500 to 25,500 zones, while an immediate range between 24,700 to 25,200 levels,” said Taparia.

Nifty 50 Outlook Nifty 50 options data reinforced the range bound theme indicating that market participants anticipate limited movement until a clear decisive breakout. It formed a bullish candle with long shadows on either side. Now, Nifty 50 has to cross and hold above 25,000 zones for an up move towards 25,150 then 25,250 zones, while supports have shifted lower to 24,700 then 24,600 zones.

Bank Nifty Outlook Bank Nifty index eased 10.10 points, or 0.02%, to end at 55,139.30 on Monday, forming a Doji kind of pattern on daily scale as momentum is missing on either side.

“The rate sensitive Bank Nifty index is hovering near its 100 DEMA but relatively underperformed the broader market. Now, till it holds below 55,350 zones some weakness could be seen towards 55,000 then 54,500 levels, while on the upside, hurdle is seen at 55,555 then 55,750 zones,” said Taparia.

Stocks to buy Chandan Taparia has recommended three stocks to buy today, 26 August 2025. Taparia recommends buying FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), Exide Industries and Zydus Lifesciences shares.

Nykaa | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 246 | Stop Loss: ₹ 221 Nykaa share price has broken out of a consolidation zone on the daily chart with higher than average traded volumes. The MACD indicator has given a bullish crossover to confirm the up move, Taparia said.

He recommends buying Nykaa shares for a target price of ₹246 apiece, while maintaining a stop loss at ₹221 level.

Exide Industries | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 427 | Stop Loss: ₹ 388 Exide share price is retesting its breakout from a “Descending Triangle” pattern and is taking support at its 200 DEMA support zones. The RSI indicator is rising which confirms the positive momentum.

Taparia has a ‘buy’ rating on Exide Industries shares, with a target price of ₹427 and a stop loss of ₹388.

Zydus Lifesciences | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 1,075 | Stop Loss: ₹ 997 Zydus Lifesciences share price has given a range breakout from a massive bullish candle and a surge in volume to support the up move. The ROC indicator is rising which confirms the beginning of the uptrend, said Taparia.

He suggests buying Zydus Lifesciences shares for a target price of ₹1,075 apiece, and keeping a stop loss at ₹997 level.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.