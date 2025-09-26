Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia recommends three stocks to buy and sell today - 26 September 2025

The Indian stock market traded lower on Friday, extending losses for the sixth consecutive session, on weak global cues, after US President Donald Trump announced 100% tariffs on imports of branded or patented pharmaceuticals starting October 1.

Both the benchmark indices slipped half a percent each, with the Sensex trading below 80,800, while the Nifty 50 falling below 24,800 level. Broader indices underperformed, as the Nifty Smallcap 100 and the Nifty Midcap 100 indices dropped over a percent each.

On the Nifty options front, Chandan Taparia Head Derivatives & Technicals, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said that the maximum Call Open Interest (OI) is at 25,000 then 25,100 strike, while maximum Put OI is at 25,000 then 24,900 strike.

“Call writing is seen at 25,000 then 25,100 strike, while Put writing is seen at 24,900 then 24,800 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 24,400 to 25,400 zones, while an immediate range between 24,700 to 25,100 levels,” said Taparia.

Nifty 50 Outlook Nifty 50 formed a bearish candle on the daily frame in the previous session, and has been making lower highs - lower lows from the last five sessions. Now, till Nifty 50 holds below 25,000 zones weakness could be seen towards 24,750 then 24,600 zones, while hurdles have shifted lower to 25,000 then 25,150 zones.

Bank Nifty Outlook Bank Nifty index formed a small bearish candle on the daily scale and formation of lower highs is intact from the last five sessions as some pause is seen at the higher zones but multiple supports are intact at lower levels. Now, Bank Nifty has to hold above 55,000 zones for a bounce towards 55,250 then 55,555 zones, while a hold below the same could see weakness towards 54,750 then 54,500 levels, Taparia said.

Stocks to buy Chandan Taparia has recommended three stocks to buy today, 26 September 2025. Taparia recommends buying Bharat Electronics, SBI Cards and Payment Services and RBL Bank shares.

Bharat Electronics | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 435 | Stop Loss: ₹ 385 BEL share price has formed a bullish engulfing pattern at its 20 DEMA support zone suggesting a bounce back up. The Stochastic indicator has given a positive crossover which confirms the positive momentum, Taparia said.

He recommends buying Bharat Electronics shares for a target price of ₹435, while maintaining a stop loss of ₹385 level.

SBI Cards | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 940 | Stop Loss: ₹ 860 SBI Cards share price has retested its breakout from a double bottom pattern on the daily chart with higher than average traded volumes. The RSI momentum indicator is rising which confirms the bullish sentiment.

Taparia has a ‘Buy’ call on SBI Cards shares, with a target price of ₹940 and a stop loss of ₹860 level.

RBL Bank | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 295 | Stop Loss: ₹ 265 RBL Bank share price is in an overall uptrend and is respecting its 20 DEMA support zones with slight dips being bought into. The MACD indicator has given a bullish crossover which confirms the positive momentum.

Taparia suggests buying the stock and has RBL Bank share price target of ₹295, while keeping a stop loss at ₹265 level.