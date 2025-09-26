Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia recommends three stocks to buy and sell today - 26 September 2025

Bank Nifty Outlook

Bank Nifty index formed a small bearish candle on the daily scale and formation of lower highs is intact from the last five sessions as some pause is seen at the higher zones but multiple supports are intact at lower levels. Now, Bank Nifty has to hold above 55,000 zones for a bounce towards 55,250 then 55,555 zones, while a hold below the same could see weakness towards 54,750 then 54,500 levels, Taparia said.