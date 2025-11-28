Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia recommends three stocks to buy and sell today - 28 November 2025

The Indian stock market is expected to open flat with a positive bias on Friday amid mixed global market cues. The trends on Gift Nifty also indicated a marginally positive start for the benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex.

The domestic equity market ended with minor gains after hitting a record high during the session, with the benchmark Nifty 50 closing above 26,200.

The Sensex rose 110.87 points, or 0.13%, to close at 85,720.38, while the Nifty 50 settled 10.25 points, or 0.04%, higher at 26,215.55.

On option front, Chandan Taparia Head Derivatives & Technicals, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said that the maximum Call Open Interest (OI) is at 26,300 then 26,500 strike, while maximum Put OI is at 26,000 then 26,100 strike.

“Call writing is seen at 26,300 then 26,500 strike, while Put writing is seen at 26,250 then 26,200 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 25,700 to 26,600 zones, while an immediate range between 26,000 to 26,400 levels,” said Taparia.

Nifty 50 Outlook Nifty 50 formed a small-bodied candle on the daily chart and continues to create higher highs on smaller time frames, indicating that the upward structure is still intact. Now, Nifty 50 has to hold above 26,150 zones for a momentum to extend towards 26,310 and then 26,500 zones, while supports are shifting higher to 26,100 and then 26,000, Taparia said.

Bank Nifty Outlook Bank Nifty index rallied 209.25 points, or 0.35%, to close at 59,737.30 on Thursday, forming a small bullish candle on daily scale as buying interest is visible at lower zones and bigger trend is positive with overall buy on dips stance. It touched a life-time high of 59,866.60 during the session.

“Now, Bank Nifty has to hold above 59,500 zones for an up move towards new life high territory 60,000 then 60,500 zones, while on the downside, support is seen at 59,500 then 59,250 levels,” said Taparia.

Stocks to buy Chandan Taparia has recommended three stocks to buy today, 21 November 2025. Taparia recommends buying Samvardhana Motherson International, Laurus Labs and Coforge shares.

Samvardhana Motherson International | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 124 | Stop Loss: ₹ 112 Samvardhana Motherson share price has broken out from a consolidation zone with higher than average traded volumes on the daily scale. The RSI indicator is rising which confirms the positive momentum, Taparia said.

He recommends buying Samvardhana Motherson International shares for a target price of ₹124 apiece, while maintaining a stop loss of ₹112 level.

Laurus Labs | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 1,060 | Stop Loss: ₹ 970 Laurus Labs share price is in an overall uptrend and is respecting its 20 DEMA support zones with slight dips being bought into. The MACD indicator is rising which confirms the positive momentum.

He has a ‘Buy’ rating on Laurus Labs shares with a target price of ₹1,060 apiece, and a stop loss of ₹970.

Coforge | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 2,040 | Stop Loss: ₹ 1,840 Coforge share price has given a range breakout with a strong bodied bullish candle on the daily chart. Buying was visible across the IT space to support the up move. The MACD indicator is rising to confirm the positive momentum, Taparia said.

He has a ‘Buy’ call with Coforge share price target of ₹2,040, and advises keeping a stop loss at ₹1,840 level.