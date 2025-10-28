Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia recommends three stocks to buy and sell today - 28 October 2025

The Indian stock market is expected to open higher on Tuesday amid cautiousness on mixed global market cues. The trends on Gift Nifty signal a positive start for the benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.

The equity market ended sharply higher in the previous session, with the benchmark Nifty 50 closing above 25,900 level.

The Sensex jumped 566.96 points, or 0.67%, to close at 84,778.84, while the Nifty 50 settled 170.90 points, or 0.66%, higher at 25,966.05.

On the Nifty options front, Chandan Taparia, Head Derivatives & Technicals, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said that the maximum Call Open Interest (OI) is at 26,000 then 26,200 strike, while maximum Put OI is at 25,900 then 25,800 strike.

“Call writing is seen at 26,050 then 26,100 strike, while Put writing is seen at 25,900 then 26,000 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 25,600 to 26,400 zones, while an immediate range between 25,800 to 26,300 levels,” said Taparia.

Nifty 50 Outlook Nifty 50 formed a bullish candle on the daily frame and recouped all the losses of the previous session. Now, Nifty 50 has to hold above 25,900 zones for an up move towards 26,100 then 26,277 zones, while support can be seen at 25,800 then 25,700 zones.

Bank Nifty Outlook Bank Nifty index rallied 414.65 points, or 0.72%, to close at 58,114.25 on Monday, forming an Inside Bar pattern on daily scale, but buying interest is visible at lower levels and it is holding well above its 10 DEMA.

“Now, Bank Nifty has to hold above 58,000 zones for an up move towards 58,250 then 58,577 zones, while on the downside, support is seen at 57,750 then 57,500 levels,” said Taparia.

Stocks to buy Chandan Taparia has recommended three stocks to buy today, 28 October 2025. Taparia recommends buying Ashok Leyland, Oberoi Realty and Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) shares.

Ashok Leyland | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 152 | Stop Loss: ₹ 135.50 Ashok Leyland share price has bounced up from its 20 DEMA support zones with a strong bodied bullish candle. The Stochastic indicator is headed up which confirms the positive momentum, Taparia said.

He recommends buying Ashok Leyland shares for a target price of ₹152 apiece, while maintaining a stop loss at ₹135.50 level.

Oberoi Realty | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 1,835 | Stop Loss: ₹ 1,685 Oberoi Realty share price has given a range breakout on the daily chart with higher than average traded volumes. The MACD indicator is rising to confirm the bullish momentum.

Taparia has a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock and has Oberoi Realty share price target price of ₹1,835, with a stop loss of ₹1,685 level.

CDSL | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 1,750 | Stop Loss: ₹ 1,575 CDSL share price has formed a bullish “Mat Hold” pattern on the daily chart suggesting a continuation of the uptrend. The ADX line is rising which confirms the strength of the trend, Taparia said.

He has a ‘Buy’ call on CDSL shares with a target price of ₹1,750 apiece, and keeping a stop loss of ₹1,575 level.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.