Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia recommends three stocks to buy and sell today - 30 September 2025

The Indian stock market is expected to open on a flat note on Tuesday, following mixed cues from global markets. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a muted opening for the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50.

In the previous session, the equity market ended lower for the seventh consecutive session, with the benchmark Nifty 50 slipping below 24,700 level.

The Sensex declined 61.52 points, or 0.08%, to close at 80,364.94, while the Nifty 50 settled 19.80 points, or 0.08%, lower at 24,634.90.

On the Nifty options front, Chandan Taparia Head Derivatives & Technicals, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said that the maximum Call Open Interest (OI) is at 25,000 then 24,800 strike while maximum Put OI is at 24,600 then 24,700 strike.

“Call writing is seen at 24,700 then 24,800 strike, while Put writing is seen at 24,700 then 24,600 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 24,100 to 25,100 zones, while an immediate range between 24,400 to 24,900 levels,” said Taparia.

Nifty 50 Outlook Nifty 50 index has been forming a lower-top, lower-bottom formation for the last eight sessions, clearly underscoring the dominance of bears and highlighting a weakening near-term structure. Now, till Nifty 50 holds below 24,750 zones, weakness could be seen towards 24,550 then 24,442 zones, while hurdles have shifted lower to 24,750 then 24,900 zones, Taparia said.

Bank Nifty Outlook Bank Nifty index gained 71.65 points, or 0.13%, higher at 54,461.00 on Monday, forming a Doji kind of pattern on daily scale as selling pressure is seen at higher zones and structure of lower highs is intact from the last seven sessions.

“Now, till the Bank Nifty index holds below 54,650 zones, weakness could be seen towards 54,250 then 54,000 levels, while on the upside hurdle is seen at 54,750 then 55,000 zones,” said Taparia.

Stocks to buy Chandan Taparia has recommended three stocks to buy today, 30 September 2025. Taparia recommends buying L&T Finance, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Indian Bank shares.

L&T Finance | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 260 | Stop Loss: ₹ 237 L&T Finance share price has formed a bullish engulfing pattern at its 20 DEMA support zones suggesting a bounce back up. The Stochastic indicator has given a positive crossover which confirms the positive momentum, Taparia said.

He recommends buying L&T Finance shares for a target price of ₹260, while maintaining a stop loss at ₹237 level.

BPCL | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 360 | Stop Loss: ₹ 325 BPCL share price has given a range breakout with a large bodied bullish candle and higher than average traded volumes. The RSI indicator is rising which confirms the bullish momentum.

Taparia has a ‘Buy’ call on the stock, with BPCL share price target of ₹360 and a stop loss at ₹325 level.

Indian Bank | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 770 | Stop Loss: ₹ 695 Indian Bank share price is in an overall uptrend and is respecting its 20 DEMA support zones with slight dips being bought into. The MACD indicator confirms the bullish sentiment.

Taparia suggests buying Indian Bank shares for a target price of ₹770 and keeping a stop loss at ₹695 level.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.