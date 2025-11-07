Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia recommends three stocks to buy and sell today - 7 November 2025

The Indian stock market is likely to open lower on Friday amid weak global market cues. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a gap-down start for the domestic market indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.

On Thursday, the Indian stock market ended in the red, extending losses for the second consecutive session, with the benchmark Nifty 50 closing near 25,500 level.

The Sensex dropped 148.14 points, or 0.18%, to close at 83,311.01, while the Nifty 50 settled 87.95 points, or 0.34%, lower at 25,509.70.

On the Nifty options front, Chandan Taparia Head Derivatives & Technicals, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd believes that the maximum Call OI (Open Interest) is at 26,000 then 25,700 strike, while maximum Put OI is at 25,500 then 25,200 strike.

“Call writing is seen at 25,600 then 25,700 strike, while Put writing is seen at 25,500 then 25,550 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 25,000 to 26,000 zones, while an immediate range between 25,200 to 25,700 levels,” said Taparia.

Nifty 50 Outlook Nifty 50 index formed a bearish candle on a daily frame with a longer upper shadow which signals pressure at any bounces.

“Nifty 50 closed near its lower band with losses of around 90 points and continues to form lower highs – lower lows from the last five sessions. Now, till Nifty 50 holds below 25,650, weakness could be seen towards 25,350 then 25,200 zones, while resistances have shifted lower to 25,700 then 25,800 zones,” said Taparia.

Bank Nifty Outlook Bank Nifty index ended 272.80 points, or 0.47%, lower at 57,554.25 on Thursday, and formed a small bearish candle on the daily scale as selling pressure was seen at higher zones and closed below its 10 DEMA. Now, till Bank Nifty index holds below 57,750 zones some weakness could be seen towards 57,250 then 57,000 levels, while on the upside hurdle is seen at 57,750 then 58,000 levels.

Stocks to buy or sell Chandan Taparia has recommended two stocks to buy today, 7 November 2025, and one stock to sell. Taparia recommends buying Indus Towers and One 97 Communications (Paytm) shares today. On the other hand, he suggests selling Bharat Dynamics stock futures.

Indus Towers | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 425 | Stop Loss: ₹ 385 Indus Towers share price has formed a bullish “Pole & Flag” pattern on the daily chart suggesting a continuation of the uptrend. The RSI indicator is rising to confirm the bullish momentum, Taparia said.

He recommends buying Indus Towers shares for a target price of ₹425 apiece, while maintaining a stop loss of ₹385 level.

Paytm | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 1,400 | Stop Loss: ₹ 1,280 Paytm share price has given a range breakout on the daily chart and is respecting its 20 DEMA support zones. The ADX line is rising which confirms the bullish trend.

Taparia has a ‘Buy’ call on the stock, with Paytm share price target of ₹1,400 apiece, and stop loss at ₹1,280 level.

Bharat Dynamics | Sell | Target Price: ₹ 1,340 | Stop Loss: ₹ 1,500 Bharat Dynamics share price has broken down below its support zones with a large bodied bearish candle. The MACD indicator is weak which confirms the bearish sentiment, Taparia said.

He suggests selling Bharat Dynamics 25th November Futures for a target price of ₹1,340, while keeping a stop loss at ₹1,500 level.