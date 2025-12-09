Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia recommends three stocks to buy and sell today - 9 December 2025

The Indian stock market is expected to open lower on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session, following weak sentiment in the global markets. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a negative start for the benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex.

The equity market ended with sharp losses in the previous session, amid across-the-board selling, and the benchmark Nifty 50 closed below 26,000.

The Sensex cracked 609.68 points, or 0.71%, to close at 85,102.69, while the Nifty 50 settled 225.90 points, or 0.86%, lower at 25,960.55.

On the Nifty options front, Chandan Taparia Head Derivatives & Technicals, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said that the maximum Call Open Interest (OI) is at 26,100 then 26,200 strike, while maximum Put OI is at 25,900 then 25,800 strike.

“Call writing is seen at 26,100 then 26,000 strike, while Put writing is seen at 25,900 then 25,850 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 25,500 to 26,400 zones, while an immediate range between 25,700 to 26,100 levels,” said Taparia.

Nifty 50 Outlook Nifty 50 formed a bearish candle on the daily frame and gave up its gains of the last two sessions. Now, till Nifty 50 holds below 26m000 marks, index may face some weakness towards 25,800 then 25,700 zones, while hurdles have shifted lower to 26,150 then 26,250 zones.

Bank Nifty Outlook Bank Nifty index ended 538.65 points, or 0.90%, lower at 59,238.55 on Monday, forming a bearish candle on the daily chart.

“Now, till Bank Nifty index holds below 59,500 some weakness could be seen towards 59,000 then 58,750, while on the upside, hurdle is seen at 59,500 then 59,750 zones,” said Taparia.

Stocks to buy or sell Chandan Taparia has recommended two stocks to buy today, 9 December 2025, and one stock to sell. Taparia recommends buying PB Fintech and Max Financial Services shares today. On the other hand, he suggests selling Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) stock futures.

PB Fintech | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 2,040 | Stop Loss: ₹ 1,850 PB Fintech share price has broken out from a symmetrical triangle pattern with higher than average traded volumes on the daily chart. The RSI indicator is rising which supports the up move, Taparia said.

He recommends buying PB Fintech shares for a target price of ₹2,040 apiece, while maintaining a stop loss at ₹1,850 level.

Max Financial Services | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 1,800 | Stop Loss: ₹ 1,640 Max Financial Services share price has retested its breakout zone on the daily chart and has bounced up from its 20 DEMA support zone. The MACD momentum indicator is positively placed which has bullish implications.

Taparia has a ‘Buy’ call on Max Financial Services shares, with a target price of ₹1,800, and a stop loss of ₹1,640.

HUDCO | Sell | Target Price: ₹ 200 | Stop Loss: ₹ 220 HUDCO share price has broken down from a symmetrical triangle pattern on the daily chart with a strong bodied bearish candle. The RSI indicator is declining to confirm the price move, said Taparia.

He suggests selling HUDCO 30th December Futures for a target price of ₹200, while keeping a stop loss at ₹220 level.