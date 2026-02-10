Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia recommends three stocks to buy today - 10 February 2026

The Indian stock market is likely to extend its rally and see a positive opening on Tuesday, following strong global market cues. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a higher start for the frontline indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.

In the previous session, the domestic equity indices ended higher, with the Nifty 50 closing above 25,850 level.

The Sensex surged 485.35 points, or 0.58%, to close at 84,065.75, while the Nifty 50 closed 173.60 points, or 0.68%, higher at 25,867.30.

On the Nifty option front, Chandan Taparia Head Derivatives & Technicals, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said that the maximum Call Open Interest (OI) is at 26,000 then 25,900 strike, while maximum Put OI is at 25,800 then 25,700 strike.

“Call writing is seen at 25,900 then 26,000 strike, while Put writing is seen at 25,800 then 25,850 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 25,400 to 26,400 zones, while an immediate range between 25,600 to 26,100 levels,” said Taparia.

Nifty 50 Outlook Nifty 50 index formed a small bodied candle with a longer lower shadow on the daily chart, indicating buying interest at lower levels.

“Nifty 50 has also negated the lower high – lower low structure of the last four sessions. Now, it has to hold above 25,700 zones for an up move towards 26,000 then 26,200 zones, while support is seen at 25,700 then 25,550 zones,” said Taparia.

Bank Nifty Outlook Bank Nifty index rallied 548.80 points, or 0.91%, to close at 60,669.35 on Monday, forming a small bearish bodied candle on the daily scale with a lower wick and a slight upper wick, suggesting profit booking at higher levels while buying interest was seen near lower zones.

“Now, till Bank Nifty holds above 60,500 zones, strength is likely to rebuild towards 61,000 and then 61,250 levels, while supports are shifting higher at 60,500 and then 60,250 zones,” said Taparia.

Stocks to buy Chandan Taparia has recommended three stocks to buy today, 10 February 2026. Taparia recommends buying Shriram Finance, Sona BLW Precision Forgings and Titan Company shares.

Shriram Finance | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 1,135 | Stop Loss: ₹ 1,030 Shriram Finance share price has broken out from a bullish “Pole & Flag” pattern on the daily chart with a strong bodied candle at its “All Time High” zones. The MACD indicator has given a bullish crossover to confirm the positive momentum, Taparia said.

He recommends buying Shriram Finance shares for a target price of ₹1,135 apiece, while maintaining a stop loss at ₹1,030 level.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 575 | Stop Loss: ₹ 505 Sona BLW Precision share price is retesting its breakout from a “Symmetrical Triangle” pattern with higher than average traded volumes. The RSI indicator is rising which confirms the upward movement.

Taparia suggests buying Sona BLW Precision shares for a target price of ₹575 apiece and keeping a stop loss at ₹505 level.

Titan Company | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 4,475 | Stop Loss: ₹ 4,140 Titan Company share price has bounced up from its 100 DEMA support zones and headed up with high volumes. The ADX line has turned up and the positive DI is above the negative DI to confirm the bullish trend, Taparia said.

He has a ‘Buy’ call on the stock, and Titan Company share price target of ₹4,475, with a stop loss of ₹4,140 level.