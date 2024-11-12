Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia recommends three stocks to buy today — November 12

Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia has recommended three stocks to buy today – Infosys, Bank of Baroda, and Power Finance Corporation

Anubhav Mukherjee
Updated12 Nov 2024, 06:25 AM IST
Stocks to buy today: Chandan Taparia of MOFSL believes till the Nifty 50 index holds below 24,150 zones, some weakness could be seen towards 24,000 then 23,850 zones while hurdles are placed at 24,350 and 24,500 zones.
Stocks to buy today: Chandan Taparia of MOFSL believes till the Nifty 50 index holds below 24,150 zones, some weakness could be seen towards 24,000 then 23,850 zones while hurdles are placed at 24,350 and 24,500 zones.

Shares to buy or sell: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠The Indian domestic stock market indices closed flat on Monday, November 11, as the movement in IT and Banking stocks was balanced by losses in index heavyweights. The Nifty 50 index closed 0.03 per cent lower at 24,141.30 points after Monday's session, compared to 24,148.20 points at the previous market close.

The BSE Sensex index closed 0.01 per cent higher at 79,496.15 points, compared to 79,486.32 points at the previous market close. 

Also Read | October sees 4-month low in new Demat account additions amid market volatility

“Nifty Index opened negative but bulls took over in the initial couple of hours which was followed by wiping off its intraday gains. It dropped to 24000 levels and has been making lower lows from the last three sessions. It slightly recovered in the last hour and managed to close near 24,150 zones. It formed an outside Bar and a Doji sort of candle on daily frame indicating indecisiveness and tug of war between the bulls and bears. Now till it holds below 24,150 zones, some weakness could be seen towards 24,000 then 23,850 zones while hurdles are placed at 24,350 and 24,500 zones,” said Chandan Taparia, Head – Equity Derivatives and Technicals, Wealth Management, MOFSL.

On option front, Maximum Call OI is at 25,000 then 24,500 strike while Maximum Put OI is at 23,000 then 23,500 strike. Call writing is seen at 24,300 then 24,500 strike while Put writing is seen at 24,000 then 23,600 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 23,700 to 24,600 zones while an immediate range between 23,900 to 24,400 levels.

Also Read | Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex fail to hold gains, close flat

Bank Nifty

On the Bank Nifty outlook, Taparia further added, “Bank Nifty Index opened on a negative note and drifted lower towards 51300 zones in the initial hour of the session. However quick recovery was seen from lower levels as it headed towards 52177 marks but remained consolidative near 52000 zones in the latter part of the day. It formed a bullish candle on daily scale and negated its lower highs formation of the last three sessions. Now it has to hold above 51750 zones for a bounce towards 52222 then 52555 levels while a hold below the same could see some weakness toward 51500 then 51250 zones.”

Chandan Taparia has recommended three stocks to buy today. These stocks are Infosys Ltd, Bank of Baroda Ltd, and Power Finance Corporation Ltd. 

Also Read | ONGC Q2 Results: Net profit falls 25% to ₹10,272.5 crore; dividend declared

Stocks to buy today 


1. Infosys Ltd. (INFY): Buy at 1,860 | Target Price: 1,950 | Stop Loss: 1,810. 

Price has bounced back up from its major support levels and forming higher lows from past four trading sessions. Buying is visible across Nifty IT space which may support the ongoing up move. The MACD Indicator is giving a bullish crossover which suggests upward momentum

2. Bank of Baroda Ltd. (BANKBARODA): Buy at 258 | Target Price: 275 | Stop Loss: 250. 

Price is retesting its breakout from a consolidation zone with a large lower wick suggesting buyers are holding levels. The RSI indicator is rising which confirms the up move.

3. Power Finance Corporation Ltd. (PFC): Buy at 481 | Target Price: 510 | Stop Loss: 465. 

Price has broken out from a symmetrical triangle with a surge in volumes. The On Balance volume indicator has turned up suggesting accumulation at current levels. 

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary. 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Nov 2024, 06:25 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsShares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia recommends three stocks to buy today — November 12

Most Active Stocks

NTPC share price

392.45
03:59 PM | 11 NOV 2024
-5.25 (-1.32%)

Tata Motors share price

804.75
03:59 PM | 11 NOV 2024
-0.95 (-0.12%)

ICICI Bank share price

1,269.15
03:58 PM | 11 NOV 2024
9.8 (0.78%)

Tata Steel share price

144.95
03:42 PM | 11 NOV 2024
-2.6 (-1.76%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
More from 52 Week High

Asian Paints share price

2,542.65
03:44 PM | 11 NOV 2024
-226.6 (-8.18%)

CE Info Systems share price

1,890.15
03:53 PM | 11 NOV 2024
-165.65 (-8.06%)

UPL share price

515.10
03:47 PM | 11 NOV 2024
-42.5 (-7.62%)

Aarti Industries share price

439.55
03:58 PM | 11 NOV 2024
-35.2 (-7.41%)
More from Top Losers

Biocon share price

348.85
03:58 PM | 11 NOV 2024
27.6 (8.59%)

Borosil Renewables share price

503.10
03:40 PM | 11 NOV 2024
37.5 (8.05%)

ITI share price

327.40
03:59 PM | 11 NOV 2024
23.8 (7.84%)

Power Finance Corp share price

481.60
03:58 PM | 11 NOV 2024
32.15 (7.15%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    78,775.000.00
    Chennai
    78,781.000.00
    Delhi
    78,933.000.00
    Kolkata
    78,785.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.