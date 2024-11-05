Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia recommends three stocks to buy today — November 5

Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia has recommended three stocks to buy today – State Bank of India, Mahindra & Mahindra, and National Aluminium Co.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published5 Nov 2024, 06:23 AM IST
Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia recommends three stocks to buy today
Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia recommends three stocks to buy today

Shares to buy or sell: The domestic stock market indices Sensex and Nifty 50 crashed over 1 per cent on Monday, November 4, driven by an across-the-broad selloff. The Nifty 50 index closed 1.27 per cent lower at 23,995.35 points, compared to 24,304.35 points at the previous market close.

The BSE Sensex closed 1.18 per cent lower at 78,782.24 points after Monday's trading session, compared to 79,724.12 points at the previous market close. 

Also Read | Indian rupee touches all-time low due to equity outflows from domestic market

Nifty Index opened flattish and the bears took over the session right from the start of the session and dropped to 23,800 zones. It was followed by some consolidation and closed with losses of around 310 points. It formed a bearish candle on the daily frame and has been making lower highs from the last three sessions. Now till it holds below 24,000 zones, weakness could be seen towards 23,800 then 23,650 zones whereas hurdles are placed at 24,200 then 24,350 zones,” said Chandan Taparia, Head – Equity Derivatives and Technicals, Wealth Management, MOFSL.

On the options front, Maximum Call OI is at 25,000 then 24,300 strike while Maximum Put OI is at 23,000 then 23,500 strike. Call writing is seen at 24,000 then 24,100 strike while Put writing is seen at 23,000 then 23,500 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 23,000 to 24,300 zones while the immediate range is seen between 23,500 to 242,00 levels. 

Also Read | Sensex, Nifty crash; investors lose ₹6 lakh crore; 5 factors behind market fall

Bank Nifty

On the Bank Nifty outlook, Taparia further added, “Bank Nifty Index opened on a flattish note but failed to hold 51,750 zones and gradually drifted lower towards 51,050 zones in the latter part of the session. It formed a bearish candle on daily scale as selling pressure was seen in banking heavyweights and it corrected almost 700 points to close near 51,200 levels. The index has got stuck in a wider range as follow up is missing at higher zones but is hovering near its 100DEMA. Now, till it holds below 51,500 zones, some weakness could be seen towards 51,000 then 50,750 levels while on the upside hurdle is seen at 51,500 then 51,750 zones.”

Chandan Taparia has recommended three stocks to buy today. These stocks are State Bank of India, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., and National Aluminium Co. Ltd. 

Also Read | Bharti Telecom plans to raise about ₹8,500 crore in rupee bond market

Stocks to buy

State Bank of India: Buy at 829 | Target Price: 870 | Stop Loss: 807

The stock is retesting its breakout from a consolidation zone with high buying volumes to support the potential upmove. PSU banks are holding well in spite of broader market weakness. The MACD indicator has given a bullish crossover and is headed up confirming the upward momentum, said Taparia.

Mahindra & Mahindra: Buy at 2,883 | Target Price: 3,050 | Stop Loss: 2,795

Price has bounced back up from major support levels with a large-bodied bullish candle visible on the daily chart. It has also crossed above its key moving averages, suggesting a reversal. The Stochastic indicator has exited the oversold zone, suggesting bullish momentum.

National Aluminium Co.: Buy at 230 | Target Price: 245 | Stop Loss: 223

The stock has formed a pennant pattern on the daily chart near its all-time high levels, suggesting a continuation of the uptrend. It is respecting its 20 DEMA with slight dips being bought into. The Rate of Change indicator has turned up which may support the up move.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Nov 2024, 06:23 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsShares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia recommends three stocks to buy today — November 5

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation share price

138.90
03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-6.1 (-4.21%)

Tata Steel share price

146.95
03:56 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-2.75 (-1.84%)

Reliance Industries share price

1,302.00
03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-37.1 (-2.77%)

Tata Motors share price

824.10
03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-19.5 (-2.31%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
More from 52 Week High

Poly Medicure share price

2,876.70
03:43 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-286 (-9.04%)

Vodafone Idea share price

7.89
03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-0.56 (-6.63%)

Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

614.70
03:45 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-40.85 (-6.23%)

Angel Broking share price

2,886.35
03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-184.55 (-6.01%)
More from Top Losers

Fine Organic Industries share price

5,123.00
03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
280.9 (5.8%)

Firstsource Solutions share price

358.85
03:50 PM | 4 NOV 2024
18.55 (5.45%)

Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

1,630.70
03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
81.1 (5.23%)

Gillette India share price

10,323.35
03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
361.55 (3.63%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,415.000.00
    Chennai
    80,421.000.00
    Delhi
    80,573.000.00
    Kolkata
    80,425.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    101.03/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.