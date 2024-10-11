Shares to buy or sell: Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities suggests these three stocks to buy, hold and accumulate today

  • Shares to buy or sell: Rajesh Palviya has recommended to buy, hold, and accumulate Laurus Labs Ltd, Polycab India Ltd, and Siemens Ltd.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published11 Oct 2024, 10:00 AM IST
Trade Now
Shares to buy or sell: Rajesh Palviya has recommended to buy, hold, and accumulate Laurus Labs Ltd, Polycab India Ltd, and Siemens Ltd.
Shares to buy or sell: Rajesh Palviya has recommended to buy, hold, and accumulate Laurus Labs Ltd, Polycab India Ltd, and Siemens Ltd.

Stock Market News: On Friday, the domestic benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, started slightly down due to weakness in financial stocks. Meanwhile, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the leading software company in the country, managed to recover from its initial losses following a quarterly profit shortfall. TCS share price opened 2% lower due to the profit miss in the September quarter but later rebounded to trade 0.1% higher.

The Nifty 50 index stood at 25,003.80 points, marking a 0.02% rise as of 9:52 IST. At the same time, the Sensex was flat at 81,632.85.

Over the last two weeks, the Nifty 50 has experienced profit-booking, resulting in losses in seven out of nine sessions and a decrease of approximately 5% from the all-time high reached on Sept. 27. The financials and banks sectors both declined by 0.5% following a 1% increase in the previous session.

Also Read | Stock market today: 5 stocks to buy on Friday — October 11

Market volatility in the near-term is expected due to alternating FII selling and DII buying, as highlighted by Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services. Chinese stocks' attractive valuations may lead to further FII selling in India, as Indian valuations are currently high. Concerns about earnings downgrades in H2 FY 25 make it challenging to sustain Indian valuations.

A positive trend in the market is the accumulation of leading private sector banks, which are showing resilience even in a weak market. This segment is the most attractively valued in the current market, where there is a lack of valuation comfort. Expect a lot of stock-specific action in response to Q2 results in the coming days. Banking and IT sectors are likely to post reasonably good results.

Also Read | Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market overnight

Share Market Tips and Nifty 50 Outlook by Rajesh Palviya, SVP - Technical and Derivatives Research, Axis Securities

On 27th September 2024, the benchmark index reached an all-time high at 26,277 levels. However, a sharp price correction caused the index to drop by more than 1000 points. Currently, the benchmark index is trading below its 20 and 50-day SMA, indicating a short-term trend reversal. The crucial support zone is around 24,800-24,700 levels, and a breach of this level may lead to further downside towards 24,300-24,000 levels. Conversely, a relief rally towards 25,300-25,500 levels can be seen as an exit opportunity for short-term traders.

Shares to buy or sell: Rajesh Palviya has recommended to buy, hold, and accumulate Laurus Labs Ltd, Polycab India Ltd, and Siemens Ltd.

Also Read | TCS share price: Is this a stock to buy today after Q2 results 2024?

Laurus Labs Ltd

On the weekly time frame, the stock is trending higher within an "Up-Sloping channel," forming a series of higher highs and higher lows, indicating a sustained uptrend. Recently, the stock has regained support at its 200-day SMA (433) and bounced back strongly, indicating bullish sentiment. The daily and monthly Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in positive terrain, justifying increasing strength across all time frames.

Investors should buy, hold and accumulate this stock with an expected upside of 550-590 with downside support zone of 440-430 levels.

Polycab India Ltd

The stock is currently in a strong uptrend across all time frames, forming a series of higher tops and bottoms. It recently reached an all-time high at 7585 levels, indicating bullish sentiments. On the weekly chart, the stock has confirmed a "rounding bottom" formation at 7,340 levels with significant trading volumes, further supporting the bullish outlook. Additionally, the stock is trading above its 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day simple moving averages (SMA), all of which are trending upwards, reinforcing the bullish trend. The daily, weekly, and monthly Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicators are all in positive terrain, confirming strength across all time frames.

Investors should buy, hold and accumulate this stock with an expected upside of 7,700-8,000 with downside support zone of 7,250-7,060 levels.

Also Read | IREDA shares: Should you Buy or sell the stock post Q2 results?

Siemens Ltd

In the recent sessions, the stock has exceeded the previous swing high of 7550 levels on a closing basis, indicating a positive bias. The stock has also regained its 20, 50, and 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA) and rebounded sharply. The daily, weekly, and monthly Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicators are in positive terrain, supporting increasing strength across all time frames.

Investors should buy, hold and accumulate this stock with an expected upside of 8,200-8,750 with downside support zone of 7,350-7,000 levels.

Also Read | Stocks to Watch: TCS, Tata Elxsi, IREDA, Mazagon Dock, Zydus Life, RIL, and more

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Oct 2024, 10:00 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsShares to buy or sell: Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities suggests these three stocks to buy, hold and accumulate today

Most Active Stocks

Bandhan Bank share price

204.10
10:09 AM | 11 OCT 2024
16.35 (8.71%)

Tata Steel share price

162.45
10:09 AM | 11 OCT 2024
2.8 (1.75%)

Axis Bank share price

1,184.20
10:09 AM | 11 OCT 2024
0.45 (0.04%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

130.70
10:09 AM | 11 OCT 2024
1.3 (1%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price

865.60
09:57 AM | 11 OCT 2024
23.55 (2.8%)

Divis Laboratories share price

6,045.55
09:57 AM | 11 OCT 2024
105.05 (1.77%)

Page Industries share price

44,874.15
09:55 AM | 11 OCT 2024
738.85 (1.67%)

HCL Technologies share price

1,827.85
09:57 AM | 11 OCT 2024
17.85 (0.99%)
More from 52 Week High

Cummins India share price

3,629.95
09:57 AM | 11 OCT 2024
-151.4 (-4%)

Creditaccess Grameen share price

1,084.45
09:57 AM | 11 OCT 2024
-34.95 (-3.12%)

Jubilant Pharmova share price

1,157.20
09:57 AM | 11 OCT 2024
-26.6 (-2.25%)

JSW Energy share price

714.60
09:56 AM | 11 OCT 2024
-14.35 (-1.97%)
More from Top Losers

Bandhan Bank share price

204.05
09:57 AM | 11 OCT 2024
16.3 (8.68%)

Usha Martin share price

397.70
09:57 AM | 11 OCT 2024
30.5 (8.31%)

Rajesh Exports share price

293.40
09:57 AM | 11 OCT 2024
16.65 (6.02%)

Ramkrishna Forgings share price

1,013.55
09:57 AM | 11 OCT 2024
46 (4.75%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    76,695.000.00
    Chennai
    76,701.000.00
    Delhi
    76,853.000.00
    Kolkata
    76,705.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.