Shares to buy or sell: Ruchit Jain of Motilal Oswal recommends Tata Power, ABB stock to buy today - 18 March

Stock market today: The domestic stock markets began positively on Wednesday, demonstrating strength despite persistent geopolitical tensions stemming from the US-Israel-Iran conflict and ongoing foreign capital withdrawals.

The Nifty 50 started at 23,632.90, increasing by 51.75 points or 0.22%, while the BSE Sensex commenced at 76,367.55, climbing 296.71 points or 0.39%.

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Market analysts observed that Indian markets have displayed robustness in recent trading days, in spite of notable foreign portfolio investor (FPI) sell-offs.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold equities valued at ₹4,741.22 crore on Tuesday, according to data from the exchange. Meanwhile, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) purchased stocks worth ₹5,225.32 crore.

Market Review and Outlook - Ruchit Jain, Head - Equity Technical Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Our markets have witnessed a pullback move in last couple of trading sessions as the Nifty 50 took support around the psychological support of 23,000 and the momentum readings were oversold. However, the overall data have not indicated any encouraging signs yet as the Brent Crude continues to trade above 100 dollar, Geopolitical situation continues to be uncertain and FIIs continue to sell equities in cash segment along with short positions of about 88% in the index futures.

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Until we see any trend reversal signs, this upmove should just be seen as a pullback move where selling pressure could persist at higher levels and volatility will continue to remain high. Nifty 50’s immediate support is at 23,400 zones while resistance at 23,750 zones. Now it has to continue to hold above 23,500 for an up move towards 23,750 then 23,950 while support is placed in 23,400- 23,300 range followed by 23,000.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

Shares to buy or sell today - Ruchit Jain On shares to buy or sell on Wednesday, Ruchit Jain recommends Tata Power Company Ltd, and ABB India Ltd.

Buy Tata Power Company CMP ₹ 400.85; SL at ₹ 382; TGT at ₹ 434 This stock has seen a consolidation phase over past one year, but has shown a relative strength in last one month’s markets correction. The stock has started forming a’ Higher Top Higher Bottom’ structure along with good volumes which hints at a start of an uptrend post this corrective phase. Hence, we advise positional traders to buy this stock around ₹400 for potential target around Rs. 434. The stoploss on long positions should be placed below ₹382.

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Buy ABB India CMP ₹ 6,310.50; SL at ₹ 6,070; TGT at ₹ 6,730 The stock has recently witnessed price upmove supported by good volumes and has given a breakout above its previous swing high resistance. Prices are trading above all its important moving averages and the RSI oscillator is hinting at a positive momentum. Hence, we advise positional traders to buy this stock around ₹6,300 for potential target around ₹6,730. The stoploss on long positions should be placed below ₹6,070.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.