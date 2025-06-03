Shares to buy or sell: Sachin Gupta of 5paisa recommends CAMS, Jio Financial shares today - 03 June 2025

Stock market today: The Indian stock markets kicked off the day on a cautious yet optimistic note on Tuesday, reflecting mixed signals from global markets as worries over tariffs, geopolitical issues, and fiscal challenges in the US economy continue to rise.

The Nifty 50 index started at 24,786.30, showing a slight increase of 69.70 points or 0.28 percent. In a similar vein, the BSE Sensex commenced trading at 81,492.50, rising by 118.75 points or 0.15 percent.

Market analysts pointed out that global stock exchanges are grappling with a wave of uncertainty caused by ongoing tariff disputes, renewed geopolitical issues like the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and fiscal difficulties in the United States. These combined factors have kept investors on high alert and placed additional strain on global equity markets.

Sachin Gupta at 5paisa recommends two stocks on Tuesday — Computer Age Management Services Ltd, and Jio Financial Services Ltd. Here's what he says about the overall market.

Market Review and Outlook - Sachin Gupta, Senior Research Analyst at 5paisa Benchmark indices opened lower but recovered significantly from the day's lows, ending near the session's high on June 2. This rebound in the second half of the trading day came despite ongoing geopolitical tensions and concerns over trade deals.

Among the sectors, PSU Banks and Realty gained 2% each. In contrast, Consumer Durables, IT, and Metal indices declined by 0.5% each. Meanwhile, the Nifty Bank index hovered near its all-time high.

Technically, on the daily chart the nifty has formed Bullish Hammer candlestick pattern, indicating the strength near the 20-day EMA support. This suggests some buying interest at lower levels. However, the RSI's negative divergence and a bearish crossover continue to signal weak underlying momentum.

Nearn term support is placed around 24,500/24,300 while resistance at 24,800/25,000 levels.

Computer Age Management Services Ltd (CAMS) CAMS share price has recently broken above prior swing highs, indicating a clear shift in momentum and a possible continuation of the uptrend. This breakout is accompanied by a notable surge in trading volume, suggesting strong participation from investors and confirming the validity of the move.

Additionally, the RSI is in a positive zone, trading above 60, which supports the bullish momentum without signaling exhaustion. Importantly, the price is trading above its 200-day exponential moving average (EMA), reinforcing the long-term bullish bias and indicating that the stock is in a structurally strong position.

Therefore, traders are advised to look for buying opportunities in CAMS, targeting an upside of ₹4,280/4,350 with a stop loss at ₹4,000 on a closing basis.

Jio Financial Services Ltd Jio Financial share price has demonstrated a sharp recovery since reaching its all-time low in early March, marking a notable turnaround in investor sentiment. The stock has gained significant momentum on both daily and weekly charts, characterized by the formation of higher highs and higher lows. This positive price action has been accompanied by a surge in trading volumes, further validating the strength of the ongoing uptrend.

Technically, Jio Financial share price appears well-positioned as long as it sustains above the crucial support zone of ₹270. If this level holds, the bullish momentum is likely to persist in the near term, with an upside target of ₹320. Investors currently holding positions may consider maintaining them, with a stop-loss placed at ₹270 to manage downside risk.

