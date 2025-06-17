Shares to buy or sell: Sachin Gupta of 5paisa recommends CAMS, Oberoi Realty shares today - 17 June 2025

Stock market today: Indian stock markets began on a favourable note on Tuesday, maintaining the upward trend from the earlier session. Nevertheless, increasing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East are making investors globally anxious.

The Nifty 50 index started at 24,977.85, rising by 31 points or 0.13%, while the BSE Sensex opened higher by 79 points at 81,869.47, reflecting a gain of 0.10% in initial trading.

Analysts noted that while the market's momentum is positive, escalating tensions between the US and Iran could pose a significant concern.

Sachin Gupta at 5paisa recommends two stocks on Tuesday — Computer Age Management Services Ltd (CAMS), and Oberoi Realty Ltd.

Market Review and Outlook - Sachin Gupta, Senior Research Analyst at 5paisa The Nifty 50 index surged 227.9 points to close at 24,946.5, up 0.92%, as broad-based buying lifted the benchmark to a new high. The market sentiment remained overwhelmingly positive, with 44 of the 50 constituents ending in the green.

The index has bounced back strongly on broad-based buying. All the sectoral indices were positive. It has breached both the near term and medium term trend lines. This suggests fresh support from the 20Days EMA. Nifty 50 has been in the 24,500 to 25,000 rectangle pattern for more than a month. Even after the recent breach of 25,000, it could not sustain the strength. As such, breaching these levels convincingly remains a key for near term outlook. Near term support and resistance are at 24,770/24,660 and 25,123/25,233.

On shares to buy on Tuesday, Sachin Gupta recommends two stocks on Tuesday — Computer Age Management Services Ltd (CAMS), and Oberoi Realty Ltd.

CAMS CAMS share price has recently rebounded from its 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), a key long-term support level that often attracts fresh buying interest. This bounce also coincides with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level, suggesting that the recent pullback was a healthy correction within a broader uptrend. Furthermore, the price has moved above the middle Bollinger Band, indicating a shift in short-term momentum toward the upside. Based on these technical factors, CAMS appears well- positioned for further gains in the near term.

Traders are advised to look for buying opportunities in CAMS around the ₹4,100–4,120 range, targeting 4,270 and 4,380 levels. A stop loss is recommended at ₹3,935 on a closing basis to manage risk effectively.

Oberoi Realty On the weekly chart, Oberoi Realty share price has been hovering above the 50% retracement level, which continues to act as a strong immediate support area. On the daily chart, the price structure remains healthy, characterized by a series of higher tops and higher bottoms — a classic indication of an ongoing uptrend. Additionally, the stock recently took support at a rising trendline, further reinforcing the strength of its current bullish trajectory. This rebound is also backed by increasing volumes on the daily chart, highlighting renewed buying interest and accumulation at lower levels.

Based on this technical structure, we anticipate continued bullish momentum in Oberoi Realty in the short term. On the downside, key support is seen around 1,830, while resistance is placed at 2,050 and 2,100 levels.

