Shares to buy or sell: Sachin Gupta of 5paisa recommends MCX, Bajaj Finserv — 18 March 2025

Stock market today: The domestic benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, recovered on Monday, ending up by half a percent due to a significant surge in global stocks and increased investment in banking shares.

The Sensex increased by 341.04 points or 0.46 per cent, closing at 74,169.95, breaking its streak of five consecutive days of losses. During intraday trading, the index surged by 547.44 points or 0.74 per cent, reaching 74,376.35. The Nifty 50 gained 111.55 points or 0.50 per cent, finishing at 22,508.75.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, mentioned that the national market had a favorable trading day, fueled by robust activity in the healthcare and financial sectors. Nonetheless, reduced engagement from local investors due to uncertainties surrounding tariffs may lead to market fluctuations within a certain range in the short term.

A clear upward momentum will hinge on indicators of earnings growth, while enhancing domestic economic metrics hint at a possible recovery. Investors are keeping a close eye on the forthcoming meetings of the FED and BOJ, with expectations leaning towards sustaining the current approach due to inflation concerns tied to tariff uncertainties.

Market Review and Outlook - Sachin Gupta, Senior Research Analyst at 5paisa After a lackluster open, Nifty 50 rallied throughout the day to close 0.5% up. Market breadth was healthy too with 33 of the Nifty 50 stocks closing in the green. Top gainers were dominated by financial services stocks. SBI Life Insurance Company, Bajaj Finserv & AXIS Bank were up 3.4% to 3.9%. Dr Reddy's Laboratories was the top performer of the day at 3.94%. On the other hand, Wipro, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hero MotoCorp were the top losers (losing 1% to 1.5% for the day).

For the past two days, Nifty 50 was showing signs of slipping away. It closed at lower lows and witnessed

selling pressure above 22,500. However, it witnessed good buying support and snapped back to 22,500 levels today. Overall, the Nifty 50 is searching for a direction move at this level. A high conviction breach of the medium term trend line could serve as a confirmation of positive momentum. Near term support and resistance levels are 22,341/22,237 and 22,677/22,781.

Shares to buy or sell today on Tuesday- Sachin Gupta On shares to buy on Tuesday, Sachin Gupta recommends Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), and Bajaj Finserv.

MCX On the weekly chart, the stock experienced a sharp upward movement after forming a Hammer candlestick pattern last week, indicating a bullish reversal in the near term. On the daily timeframe, the stock has also shown rising volume activity, which supports the bullish strength. The momentum indicator RSI has suggested a positive crossover, further supporting the bullish move.

Therefore, traders are advised to look for buying opportunities in MCX around the 4,900-4,920 levels, with an upside target of 5,100/5,200 and a strict stop loss at the 4,820 level.

Bajaj Finserv On the daily chart, the stock is trading in a Higher Top and Higher Bottom formation and is hovering above the 100-day and 200-day EMAs, which indicates bullish sentiment and positive price action. Additionally, in the recent formation, the stock has confirmed a Bullish Pennant pattern breakout with a volume surge on the daily scale, suggesting bullish strength for the medium term. The Super Trend indicator also signals a positive bias. Based on the above structure, we expect buying opportunities in Bajaj Finserv around the 1,850-1,870 levels, with an upside target of 1,970/2,030 and a stop loss at 1,810 on a closing basis.

