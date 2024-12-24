Stock market today: The domestic benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, experienced an uptick on Tuesday, supported by gains in information technology and automotive stocks, with analysts predicting that the benchmark indexes will trade within a range due to the absence of significant drivers in a week shortened by holidays.

The Nifty 50 traded flat at 23,731.30 as of 14:38 IST, while the Sensex was also flat at 78,474.79. Indian financial markets will be closed on Wednesday on account of Christmas.

A robust dollar and high US bond yields might lead to increased foreign capital outflows, while worries regarding local corporate earnings are likely to limit advancements in Indian stocks in the upcoming sessions, analysts noted.

Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, mentioned that the relief rally observed yesterday is unlikely to sustain momentum in the upcoming days. There are two sets of factors—external and internal—that will hinder a prolonged rally. On the external front, the strong dollar and elevated bond yields in the US are expected to lead foreign institutional investors to sell during rallies.

Domestically, the slowdown in growth and earnings will serve as short-term challenges that will limit bullish sentiment. Given the high market valuations amidst this difficult macroeconomic environment, a price-to-earnings expansion that could drive the market significantly higher is unlikely.

Market Views - Riyank Arora, Technical Analyst, Mehta Equities Ltd Nifty 50 The formation of a Bullish Harami Cross on the daily time frame suggests a potential reversal and signals buying interest at current levels. Immediate support is placed at 23,650, with stronger support at 23,500, both acting as key levels to watch for downside protection. On the upside, the index faces immediate resistance at 23,870, with a breakout above 24,080 paving the way for further gains. The overall trend remains positive, supported by bullish momentum, making dips an opportunity for accumulation.

Bank Nifty A Bullish Harami pattern on the daily chart reinforces a constructive outlook, indicating a pause in the recent selling pressure and a potential reversal. Immediate support is visible at 51,000, with major support at 50,600, creating a solid base. On the upside, immediate resistance is at 51,450, while a breakout above the major resistance at 51,850 could lead to a significant rally. The trend is expected to stay positive, supported by strong technical signals, favouring a buy-on-dips strategy.

Shares to buy for short term Riyank Arora recommends buying these four stocks in the short term - Paytm, International Gemmological Institute India Ltd (IGIL), and IRB Infrastructure Developers.

Paytm Buy at ₹973 | SL : ₹934 | TARGET : ₹1,050

The stock has formed a bullish harami cross candlestick pattern on its daily time frame charts and indicating signs of momentum & strength. Overall, it looks like the stock should head towards potential targets of 1050 and above. With the price seeming to reverse from important support levels, the stock looks poised for a rally. A stoploss should be set at 934 mark to manage risk well on this trade.

International Gemmological Institute India Ltd (IGIL) Buy at ₹491 | SL: ₹475 | Targets: ₹525 and ₹550

The stock has exhibited strong price action, holding above critical support near ₹475. A breakout above its consolidation zone indicates building momentum, supported by increasing volumes. With the price trending above key moving averages, IGIL looks well-positioned for an upward rally toward its potential targets. A stop loss at ₹475 ensures risk is effectively managed.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Buy at ₹55.46 | SL: ₹52.50 | Targets: ₹59 and ₹62.50

The stock has bounced back from its support zone near ₹52.50, forming a bullish reversal pattern on the daily charts. With strong accumulation near current levels and the RSI indicating a shift into bullish territory, IRB shows signs of strength. Immediate resistance levels are likely to be breached, paving the way for targets of ₹59 and beyond. A stop loss at ₹52.50 helps mitigate downside risk.

