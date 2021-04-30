Experts give buy tag to these financial and chemical stocks

Speaking on which shares to buy in current market scenario Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Irrespective of the record rise in Covid-19 cases in India, Indian indices have managed to witness upside move because of the strong company results. If the number of Covid cases continue to rise then we can again witness some fresh weakness in the market as currently market is following two triggers — number of fresh Covid-19 cases and company results. So, I would advise investors to continue with stock specific trade." Gorakshkar advised investors to buy SBI Card and Atul Limited stocks to buy when the stock market opens today as fundamentals of both companies are looking strong and any dip in these ‘quality stocks’ should be seen as buying opportunity.

