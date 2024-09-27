Shares to buy today: Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities recommends these three stocks to buy on Friday — Sept 27

  • Shares to buy today: Rajesh Palviya recommends three stocks to buy on Friday — Elecon Engineering, Apollo Tyres, and GAIL India

Livemint
Updated27 Sep 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Trade Now
Buy or sell stocks: Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities recommends these three stocks today - Bharat Electronics Ltd, Jio Financial Services Ltd, and SML Isuzu Ltd.
Buy or sell stocks: Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities recommends these three stocks today - Bharat Electronics Ltd, Jio Financial Services Ltd, and SML Isuzu Ltd.

Shares to buy today: Indian stock market indices Sensex and Nifty 50 have been hitting record highs, led by positive momentum in global equities that gathered pace after the US Federal Reserve's outsized interest rate cut last week. On Thursday, cash market volumes on the NSE were 15% higher than the previous day. The broad market indices ended negatively even as the advance-decline ratio remained almost flat at 0.70:1.

Rajesh Palviya's stock picks for Friday

Rajesh Palviya, SVP—Technical and Derivatives Research at Axis Securities, believes that bullish sentiment on Dalal Street is intact. The Axis Securities expert said that the nifty 50 index is heading towards 26,700 as the 50-stock index has formed a series of higher tops and bottoms.

Speaking on the outlook of the Indian stock market today, Rajesh Malviya said, "The benchmark index has reached an all-time high at 26250, showing bullish sentiments. The index continues to trend higher, forming a series of higher tops and bottoms, indicating a strong uptrend. The index has sustained above its 20-day SMA (25405), indicating a positive bias. The crucial support zone is around 26000-25800 levels, while on the upside, the index is likely to extend towards 26500-26700 levels."

Regarding stocks to buy today, Rajesh Malviya recommended buying these three shares: Elecon Engineering, Apollo Tyres, and GAIL India.

Stocks to buy today

1] Elecon Engineering: On the daily chart, the stock has experienced a "rounding bottom" breakout at 690 on a closing basis. This breakout is accompanied by significant volumes, signifying increased participation. The stock is well positioned above its 20, 50, 100, and 200-day SMA, and these averages are also rising along with the price, confirming the bullish trend. The daily "Bollinger Bands" buy signal indicates increased momentum. Additionally, the daily, weekly, and monthly RSI strength indicators are in favourable terrain, justifying rising strength across all time frames.

Investors should buy, hold, and accumulate this stock, which has an expected upside of 755 and 800 and a downside support zone of 666 to 650.

2] Apollo Tyres: On the daily and weekly timeframes, the stock has confirmed a "multiple resistance" breakout at the 560 level on a closing basis. This breakout is accompanied by huge volumes, signifying increased participation. The daily and weekly Bollinger Bands indicate a buy signal, showing increased momentum. The daily, weekly, and monthly strength indicator RSI is in favourable terrain, justifying rising strength across all timeframes. Recently, the stock has recaptured its 20, 50, and 100-day SMA and rebounded sharply, confirming the bullish trend.

Investors should buy, hold, and accumulate this stock, which has an expected upside of 625 to 700 and a downside support zone of 545 to 528.

3] GAIL India: The stock has experienced a sharp rebound and significant trading volumes in the last five sessions, indicating a rapid recovery. This buying activity was observed from the multiple support zone around 210, which continues to be a crucial support area. The daily strength indicator RSI is in favourable terrain, suggesting increasing strength.

Investors should buy, hold, and accumulate this stock, which has an expected upside of 240 to 255 and a downside support zone of 225 to 220.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Sep 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsShares to buy today: Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities recommends these three stocks to buy on Friday — Sept 27

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

166.65
11:12 AM | 27 SEP 2024
1.05 (0.63%)

Tata Power share price

486.00
11:12 AM | 27 SEP 2024
10.1 (2.12%)

Vedanta share price

507.55
11:12 AM | 27 SEP 2024
5.7 (1.14%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

174.15
11:11 AM | 27 SEP 2024
2.65 (1.55%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Westlife Development share price

942.50
10:58 AM | 27 SEP 2024
66 (7.53%)

Praj Industries share price

813.05
10:58 AM | 27 SEP 2024
53.35 (7.02%)

Balrampur Chini Mills share price

650.90
10:58 AM | 27 SEP 2024
38.4 (6.27%)

Shree Renuka Sugars share price

51.04
10:58 AM | 27 SEP 2024
2.92 (6.07%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,025.00-20.00
    Chennai
    77,031.00-20.00
    Delhi
    77,183.00-20.00
    Kolkata
    77,035.00-20.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.