Shayona Engineering IPO listing: Shares list at IPO price of ₹144 on BSE SME

Shayona Engineering IPO listing: Shayona Engineering share price made a flat debut in the Indian stock market on Friday, January 30, as it listed at the IPO price of ₹144 on BSE SME. This means that the IPO allottees made no gain or loss on the Shayona Engineering IPO listing.

The listing of Shayona Engineering IPO was slightly below the market expectations. Ahead of the listing, the GMP of Shayona Engineering IPO was +4, which indicated an estimated listing price of ₹148.

Shayona Engineering IPO details The ₹14.86-crore IPO, comprising entirely of a fresh issue, saw healthy investor participation during the subscription window.

Overall, the issue was subscribed 5.43 times, driven largely by strong interest from non-institutional investors, whose quota was subscribed 9.30 times. Retail investors' portion was subscribed 3.73 times, while the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) segment received 3.33 times bids, indicating well-distributed demand across segments.

Shayona Engineering IPO was priced at ₹140– ₹144.

The company plans to deploy the IPO proceeds towards the purchase of plant and machinery, repayment of secured borrowings, meeting working capital needs, and general corporate purposes. Promoter shareholding is expected to remain elevated after the issue, reflecting continued promoter confidence in the business.

Horizon Management Pvt.Ltd. is the book running lead manager, and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue. The Market Maker of the company is Horizon Financial Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Shayona Engineering operates in the precision engineering and manufacturing space, offering customised solutions across castings, machining, industrial automation, heavy fabrication, and turnkey machinery projects. It runs three manufacturing facilities in Vadodara, Gujarat, serving a broad base of industrial clients.

On the financial front, the company posted a profit after tax of ₹2.42 crore in FY25, up from ₹1.71 crore in FY24, highlighting consistent growth. For the eight months ended November 2025, profit stood at ₹2.45 crore, while net worth rose to ₹12.36 crore.

