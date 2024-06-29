Shedding election jitters, foreign investors turn big bulls ahead of Budget
Summary
- With concerns of political and economic stability allayed, the upcoming Union budget and corporate earnings are expected to be the next big triggers for foreign investors in Indian equities
MUMBAI : Foreign investors in India’s equity markets have shed their pre-election jitters and remain on a bullish streak ahead of the Union budget, assured of political and economic continuity with Narendra Modi returning as Prime Minister for a third successive term.