Sheela Foam shares jump after Kurl-on acquisition. Stock rises 22% in two days

Sheela Foam shares jump after Kurl-on acquisition. Stock rises 22% in two days1 min read 18 Jul 2023, 09:33 AM IST
Sheela Foam share has surged from around ₹1121 to ₹1369 apiece levels in last two straight sessions
Stock market today: After announcement of acquiring Kurl-On and Furlenco Furniture, Sheela Foam shares have been in huge uptrend for the last two trade sessions. In last two sessions, Sheela Foam share price has surged from ₹1121.25 apiece on NSE to ₹1369.95 apiece levels, logging around 22 per cent rise in this time.
