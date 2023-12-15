Shift towards motion technology may brighten Schaeffler India’s prospects
Summary
- The transition involves broadening its manufacturing to include e-motors, e-drivers, hydrogen stacks and plates, apart from repairing and monitoring services.
Schaeffler India Ltd is transitioning from a bearings manufacturer to a motion-technology company. Apart from bearings and linear guides, the company has focused on producing actuators, transmissions, and engine components as an industrial and automotive supplier.