Shilpa Medicare soars over 11% to record high on positive phase 3 trial results for fatty liver drug NorUDCA

Shilpa Medicare shares surged over 11% after announcing successful Phase 3 trials for NorUDCA, a drug for Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD).

Pranati Deva
Published26 Aug 2024, 11:45 AM IST
Trade Now
Shilpa Medicare soars over 11% to record high on Positive Phase 3 Trial Results for NAFLD Drug NorUDCA
Shilpa Medicare soars over 11% to record high on Positive Phase 3 Trial Results for NAFLD Drug NorUDCA

Shilpa Medicare shares surged over 11 percent to its record high after the company announced a successful outcome in Phase 3 studies for SMLNUD07, a drug known as NorUDCA. This medication is designed to treat patients with Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD).

Shilpa Medicare shares skyrocketed over 11 percent to reach a record high following the company’s announcement of successful Phase 3 trial results for SMLNUD07, a drug known as NorUDCA. This medication is developed to treat Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD), a condition affecting millions globally, including around 188 million people in India.

Also Read | DCX Systems stock trades at 25% discount from its recent peak. Time to buy?

The company heralded NorUDCA as a potential game-changer for NAFLD treatment. In a regulatory filing, Shilpa Medicare stated that the tablets are expected to "revolutionize the treatment of patients suffering from NAFLD." The Phase 3 trial was a multicentric, placebo-controlled, double-blinded study involving 165 NAFLD patients across India.

The results of the trial were promising. "No serious adverse events were reported in this Phase 3 study, and the treatment was well tolerated at the dose of 1,500 mg per day for the duration of 24 weeks," Shilpa Medicare added. This success in the advanced clinical trials significantly bolstered investor confidence, leading to a notable surge in the company's stock price.

Also Read | KEC International share price gains 9% on a large order win worth ₹1,079 crore

Stock price trend

The stock soared as much as 11.6 percent, reaching a new high of 778.20. Following this rally, Shilpa Medicare's shares are now up 162.5 percent from their 52-week low of 296.45, recorded on October 26, 2023.

Over the past year, the stock has jumped nearly 93 percent, and in 2024 alone, it has surged around 136 percent, delivering positive returns in 7 of the 8 months so far.

August has seen the stock gain over 9 percent, marking its third consecutive month of gains. In July, the stock advanced 19.5 percent, while in June, it rose by 15 percent. The only setback this year came in May, when the stock corrected by 10 percent. Prior to that, Shilpa Medicare was in the green for the first four months of the year, posting gains of 11.5 percent in January, 13 percent in February, 10.5 percent in March, and 19.5 percent in April.

Also Read | Buy Apollo Tyres, Radico Khaitan, recommends Rupak De in strong market today

NAFLD is the most common liver disease worldwide, estimated to affect about 25 percent of the global population, or approximately 1.2 billion people. In India alone, 188 million individuals are believed to suffer from NAFLD, noted Shilpa Medicare. If left untreated, NAFLD can progress to nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a condition with potentially fatal implications.

The Phase 3 trial for NorUDCA resulted in significant clinical outcomes, including at least a one-stage decrease in liver fibrosis and a reduction in fat accumulation in the liver. "The results indicate that NorUDCA could become a new standard of care with significant improvements in restoring liver function in NAFLD patients," Shilpa Medicare stated.

The company plans to submit these Phase 3 clinical trial findings to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) in India at the earliest, seeking marketing authorization to bring this promising treatment to market.

Also Read | TCS IPO: ₹5,950 turns to ₹1.27 lakh in 20 years of share listing

With this latest development, Shilpa Medicare is positioned as a key player in the treatment of liver diseases, and its stock performance reflects growing investor confidence in the company’s future prospects.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
$170 B

1 of 7Read Full Story
₹13.05 L

2 of 7Read Full Story
$15.5 B

3 of 7Read Full Story
₹220 Cr

4 of 7Read Full Story
2.07 M bpd

5 of 7Read Full Story
9

6 of 7Read Full Story
₹485 Cr

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:26 Aug 2024, 11:45 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsShilpa Medicare soars over 11% to record high on positive phase 3 trial results for fatty liver drug NorUDCA

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

154.85
01:10 PM | 26 AUG 2024
0.7 (0.45%)

Interglobe Aviation

4,649.80
01:09 PM | 26 AUG 2024
-63.55 (-1.35%)

GAIL India

234.10
01:09 PM | 26 AUG 2024
4.75 (2.07%)

Bharat Electronics

306.50
01:10 PM | 26 AUG 2024
0.45 (0.15%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Caplin Point Laboratories

1,911.40
12:59 PM | 26 AUG 2024
166.25 (9.53%)

Craftsman Automation

6,421.05
12:59 PM | 26 AUG 2024
520.3 (8.82%)

Gujarat State Petronet

367.80
12:59 PM | 26 AUG 2024
29.35 (8.67%)

BLS International Services

430.75
12:59 PM | 26 AUG 2024
33.6 (8.46%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,067.00315.00
    Chennai
    73,352.00173.00
    Delhi
    72,781.00315.00
    Kolkata
    73,352.0030.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue