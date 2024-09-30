Shining brighter: Nifty Metal extends rally for seventh straight session on rise in metal prices, China stimulus

  • Nifty Metal index gained nearly 2% on Monday, its seventh day of growth, driven by rising global metal prices and China's central bank actions. In contrast, Nifty 50 and Sensex fell over 1%, but analysts foresee continued upward momentum in metal stocks.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published30 Sep 2024, 12:43 PM IST
Trade Now
Nifty Metal index surged almost 2% on Monday, boosted by rising global metal prices and China's stimulus measures. Despite declines in the Nifty 50 and Sensex, analysts predict ongoing strength in metal stocks, with strong support and resistance levels identified. (Image: Pixabay)
Nifty Metal index surged almost 2% on Monday, boosted by rising global metal prices and China’s stimulus measures. Despite declines in the Nifty 50 and Sensex, analysts predict ongoing strength in metal stocks, with strong support and resistance levels identified. (Image: Pixabay)

On Monday, the Nifty Metal index increased by almost 2%, marking its seventh consecutive session of gains, driven by sharp uptick in global metal prices, particularly following China's intended stimulus aimed at strengthening its economy. Metal stocks were skyrocketing in an otherwise volatile and sluggish market on Monday's trade.

At 12:30 IST, Nifty 50 index and Sensex fell over 1% each to 25,894.70 and 84,602.46 points, respectively. On the other side, Nifty Metal index, opened at 10,124.10 level and touched an record high of 10,263.65 level on Monday's session.

“Metal Index are in a strong buzz since last week and have outperformed, eventually making a new high today. Its up for the 7th straight session, and going ahead, we expect this performance to continue, considering that the space is already up more than 8% for the month. Buying on dip would be preferred, with 10,000 as now a support and 10,800 as resistance,” said Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One.

Also Read | Sensex, Nifty 50 crash 1% each; what weighs on Indian stock market?— Explained

Furthermore, as part of broad measures to bolster the Chinese troubled real estate market as the economy slows down, China's central bank announced on Sunday that it will order banks to cut mortgage rates for current house loans by October 31. This news further sparked a rise in Indian metal stocks.

China's commercial banks have been urged to lower interest rates on current mortgages by at least 30 basis points (bps) below the Loan Prime Rate (LPR), in batches, by the People's Bank of China (PBOC). According to news reports, current mortgage rates are expected to decrease by an average of around 50 basis points.

The surge in Indian metal stocks is also attributed to the US Fed rate cut. Expectations are increasing that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will reduce interest rates this year, in line with the global trend.

SBI Research predicts that the RBI might implement a rate cut by February 2025, potentially influenced by the recent 50 basis point rate decrease by the US Federal Reserve.

India's consumer price index (CPI) inflation rate fell to 3.65% year over year in August 2024, marking a decrease to its lowest level in over five years, as indicated in the report.

Also Read | Nifty Auto zooms 49% in 9 months; Motherson, Bajaj Auto and M&M drive gains

Nifty Metal stocks in focus

The leading sectoral gainers were metal stocks, up 2-4%, including NMDC, MOIL, Hindalco, and JSW Steel. According to news reports, three of China's biggest cities—Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen—saw a roughly 11% increase in iron ore prices when limits on house purchases were relaxed. This action fits in with Beijing's previous measures to assist the faltering real estate market and is anticipated to improve the demand forecast for iron ore in the largest consumer of the component used to make steel worldwide.

Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One highlighted that Tata Steel has outperformed in the recent run, gaining more than 10%. The move came after forming a base on the 200SMA and is now poised to test new highs beyond 180. Traders should maintain a positive bias and use dips as buying opportunities.

Further Bhosale also stated that JSW Steel, during the recent correction in metal basket, didn't correct much and witnessed a time-wise consolidation. With the resumption of strength in this space, the stock has shown strong positive traction and is trading in uncharted territory. Expect continuation of upmove possibly towards 1,060 and beyond 1,000 to act as support.

 

Also Read | Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market overnight

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Sep 2024, 12:43 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsShining brighter: Nifty Metal extends rally for seventh straight session on rise in metal prices, China stimulus

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

168.85
01:05 PM | 30 SEP 2024
2.35 (1.41%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

369.25
01:06 PM | 30 SEP 2024
1.95 (0.53%)

Bharat Electronics share price

288.00
01:05 PM | 30 SEP 2024
-5.35 (-1.82%)

NTPC share price

443.25
01:06 PM | 30 SEP 2024
5.7 (1.3%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

7,610.00
12:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
424.35 (5.91%)

JM Financial share price

150.60
12:30 PM | 30 SEP 2024
7.85 (5.5%)

Godawari Power And Ispat share price

1,110.95
12:30 PM | 30 SEP 2024
54.45 (5.15%)

NMDC share price

246.00
12:30 PM | 30 SEP 2024
10.9 (4.64%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,405.00-10.00
    Chennai
    77,411.00-10.00
    Delhi
    77,563.00-10.00
    Kolkata
    77,415.00-10.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.