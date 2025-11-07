Mint Market
Subscribe

Shining Tools IPO: Issue receives tepid response from investors on Day 01, subscribed 0.5 times

Shining Tools' IPO opened on November 07 but garnered a lukewarm response, with just 50% subscription on Day 1. The firm aims to raise 17 crore, with retail investors needing a minimum investment of 14,904 for 2,400 shares.

A Ksheerasagar
Published7 Nov 2025, 08:04 PM IST
Advertisement
Shining Tools IPO: Issue receives tepid response from investors on Day 01, subscribed 0.5 times
Shining Tools IPO: Issue receives tepid response from investors on Day 01, subscribed 0.5 times(An AI-generated image)

The initial public offering (IPO) of Shining Tools, which opened for bidding today, November 07, received a tepid response from investors, with the issue subscribed at 50% on Day 1.

Advertisement

The retail portion was booked at 63%, while Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) subscribed at 35%. The company aims to raise 17 crore from the issue, which is entirely a fresh issue of 0.15 crore shares.

Also Read | Groww IPO: Issue subscribed 17.6 times on Day 03

The minimum and maximum limit for retail investors has been fixed at 2 lots, consisting of 2,400 shares, which requires an investment of 2.73 lakh. For HNIs, the minimum and maximum lot was fixed at 3 lots, which requires an investment of 4.10 lakh.

The company proposes to use the proceeds from the issue towards the purchase and installation of plant and machinery for Carbide Precision Tools at existing premises, funding of working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes.

Advertisement
Also Read | Shreeji Global FMCG IPO: Issue booked 3.2x on Day 3—Check key details

The allotment is likely to be finalized on Wednesday, November 12, and the shares are scheduled on BSE SME on Friday, November 14. Sobhagya Capital Options Pvt.Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Maashitla Securities Pvt.Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

About Shining Tools

Incorporated in May 2013, Shining Tools Limited designs and manufactures high-performance solid carbide cutting tools for various industries in India.

The company offers reconditioning services for used tools, enhancing usability and performance.

It designs and manufactures high-performance solid carbide cutting tools, such as end mills, drills, reamers, and thread mills under the "Tixna" brand.

Also Read | Pine Labs IPO receives 13% bids on first day; GMP falls sharply — Check details

Shining Tools creates customized tools and offers reconditioning services for automotive, engineering, aerospace, and defense industries.

The company manufactures high-performance cutting tools, including end mills, thread mills, drills, and reamers, providing innovative solutions. These tools are used in commercial metal cutting across various industries.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
IPOIPOsSME IPO
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsShining Tools IPO: Issue receives tepid response from investors on Day 01, subscribed 0.5 times
Read Next Story
Ask me about Stocks