Shipping Corporation of India share jumps as PSU fixes record date for demerger1 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 10:01 AM IST
Shipping Corporation of India demerger has been announced in 1:1 ratio
Shipping Corporation of India demerger: Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) share price today ascended in early morning deals. In opening bell today, Shipping Corporation of India share price opened upside and went on to hit intraday high of ₹139.35 apiece on NSE, logging to the tune of near 2 per cent intraday rise within few minutes of stock market's opening today. On Tuesday, Shipping Corporation of India fixed demerger record date on 31st March 2023. The state-owned company has already announced demerger of its land and assets in 1:1 ratio.
