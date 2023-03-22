Shipping Corporation of India share jumps as PSU fixes record date for demerger

Shipping Corporation of India demerger record date

The sate-owned company declared record date for demerger on Tuesday and informed Indian bourses citing, "With reference to the above captioned subject and referred matter, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e., 20th March, 2023 have fixed the record date, in terms of Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, for the purpose of ascertaining the list of eligible shareholders of the Shipping Corporation of India Limited (Demerged Company/SCI) for allotment of Equity Shares by Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets Limited (Resulting Company) each credited as fully paid up in the ratio of 1:1 as per Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger as approved by Hon'ble Ministry of Corporate Affairs."