Shipping stock hits one year high, logging over 7% intraday gain. Do you own?

Extending its winning run to the fifth straight session on Thursday, January 29, Seamec shares gained 7.27% to ₹1,291 apiece, according to the data collected from the BSE website. During the intraday session, they touched a 13-month high of ₹1,319 apiece, surging by 9%.
The five-day rally led to a cumulative gain of 18%, which also contributed to a 17.5% jump in January so far. Though there are no fundamental triggers behind the recent run-up, it appears that technical factors have played out in favour, even as the broader market remained volatile.
After a prolonged phase of correction between August 2024 and July 2025, during which the stock had lost nearly 50% of its value. However, it staged a strong comeback in the following months with a sharp 24% surge in August and finished December with a 14% rise.
In terms of yearly performance, the stock finished 2025 with a drop of 8.4%, snapping a two-year winning run. Despite the short-term trend appearing weak, it still trades 194% higher over the last five-year period.
According to Trendlyne shareholding data, promoters own a majority stake in the company at 72.7% at the end of the December quarter, while FIIs and DIIs hold 3.4% and 4.1%, respectively. The remaining 19.8% is held by the general public shareholders.
Among retail investors, those with capital exceeding ₹2 lakh own 1.39% or 3.53 lakh shares in the company, while investors with capital of less than ₹2 lakh own a 9.16% stake or 23.27 lakh shares in the company, as per Trendlyne data.
Seamec specialises in providing diving support services to the offshore oil and gas industry. The company offers a range of specialised services, including inspection, maintenance, repairs, and the operation of remotely operated vehicles.
It has established enduring contracts with esteemed clients such as ONGC and L&T Hydrocarbon. Additionally, in the domain of freight transportation, the company manages three bulk carriers dedicated to transporting food staples, commodities, and industrial products.
The company is a formidable player in offshore shipping, backed by India’s largest fleet of multi-support vessels.
