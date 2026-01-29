Shipping stock hits one year high, logging over 7% intraday gain. Do you own?

Extending its winning run to the fifth straight session on Thursday, January 29, Seamec shares gained 7.27% to ₹1,291 apiece, according to the data collected from the BSE website. During the intraday session, they touched a 13-month high of ₹1,319 apiece, surging by 9%.

The five-day rally led to a cumulative gain of 18%, which also contributed to a 17.5% jump in January so far. Though there are no fundamental triggers behind the recent run-up, it appears that technical factors have played out in favour, even as the broader market remained volatile.

After a prolonged phase of correction between August 2024 and July 2025, during which the stock had lost nearly 50% of its value. However, it staged a strong comeback in the following months with a sharp 24% surge in August and finished December with a 14% rise.

In terms of yearly performance, the stock finished 2025 with a drop of 8.4%, snapping a two-year winning run. Despite the short-term trend appearing weak, it still trades 194% higher over the last five-year period.

According to Trendlyne shareholding data, promoters own a majority stake in the company at 72.7% at the end of the December quarter, while FIIs and DIIs hold 3.4% and 4.1%, respectively. The remaining 19.8% is held by the general public shareholders.

Among retail investors, those with capital exceeding ₹2 lakh own 1.39% or 3.53 lakh shares in the company, while investors with capital of less than ₹2 lakh own a 9.16% stake or 23.27 lakh shares in the company, as per Trendlyne data.

About Seamec Seamec specialises in providing diving support services to the offshore oil and gas industry. The company offers a range of specialised services, including inspection, maintenance, repairs, and the operation of remotely operated vehicles.

It has established enduring contracts with esteemed clients such as ONGC and L&T Hydrocarbon. Additionally, in the domain of freight transportation, the company manages three bulk carriers dedicated to transporting food staples, commodities, and industrial products.

The company is a formidable player in offshore shipping, backed by India’s largest fleet of multi-support vessels.

