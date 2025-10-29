Shipping stock jumps 3% following Indian stock market rally

Shares of Shreeji Shipping Global surged more than 3% during Wednesday's trading session, fueled by positive market sentiment in the Indian stock market following the company's strong Q2 FY26 performance.

According to the exchange filing, the company reported revenue from operations of ₹323.39 crore in H1 FY26, compared to ₹275.80 crore in H1 FY25. The company's EBITDA (excluding exceptional items) was ₹118.63 crore in H1 FY26, up from ₹88.43 crore in H1 FY25.

The margin rose to 36.68% in H1 FY26, compared to 32.07% in H1 FY25, marking an improvement of 461 basis points. The margin also increased to 30.10% in H1 FY26, compared to 27.23% in H1 FY25, representing an improvement of 287 basis points. The diluted EPS for the company was ₹5.32 in H1 FY26, down from ₹5.74 in H1 FY25.

Ashokkumar Haridas Lal, Chairman & Managing Director, mentioned in an exchange filing that their H1 FY26 results highlight the resilience and flexibility of their integrated shipping and logistics operations. The company posted a robust performance with an EBITDA (excluding exceptional items) of ₹118.63 crore and a net profit of ₹79.91 crore. The net profit for Q2 FY26 grew by 14.75% compared to Q1 FY26, fueled by effective cargo handling and a committed approach to cost management.

Generally, the first half of the financial year experiences lower revenue in comparison to the second half due to monsoon-related limitations at various ports. Nonetheless, they realised a revenue increase, bolstered by their wide range of service offerings, long-term agreements, and extensive geographic coverage, which aid in managing seasonal variations. Haridas anticipates that the remaining quarters of FY26 will continue to perform well.

Recently, the company has been awarded a Letter of Intent to set up Floating Crane Facilities at Diamond Harbour under the Syama Prasad Mukherjee Port Trust Kolkata. This strategic development will enhance our port-led services and is anticipated to contribute to revenue in this financial year.

Shreeji Shipping Global share price today Shreeji Shipping Global share price today opened at ₹247.95 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹253.60 apiece, and an intraday low of ₹243.70 per share.

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, this is a newly listed stock, with limited data, however, recently the stock has seen support around 225 forming a strong marubuzo candle, this zone can continue to act as support whereas all time high around 270 is immediate resistance.