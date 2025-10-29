Mint Market
Subscribe

Shipping stock jumps 3% following Indian stock market rally

Shreeji Shipping Global shares rose over 3% after a strong Q2 FY26 performance, reporting 323.39 crore revenue in H1 FY26. EBITDA grew to 118.63 crore with a margin increase. The company remains optimistic about future quarters and has plans for new Floating Crane Facilities.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Updated29 Oct 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Advertisement
Shipping stock jumps 3% following Indian stock market rally
Shipping stock jumps 3% following Indian stock market rally

Shares of Shreeji Shipping Global surged more than 3% during Wednesday's trading session, fueled by positive market sentiment in the Indian stock market following the company's strong Q2 FY26 performance.

Advertisement

According to the exchange filing, the company reported revenue from operations of 323.39 crore in H1 FY26, compared to 275.80 crore in H1 FY25. The company's EBITDA (excluding exceptional items) was 118.63 crore in H1 FY26, up from 88.43 crore in H1 FY25.

The margin rose to 36.68% in H1 FY26, compared to 32.07% in H1 FY25, marking an improvement of 461 basis points. The margin also increased to 30.10% in H1 FY26, compared to 27.23% in H1 FY25, representing an improvement of 287 basis points. The diluted EPS for the company was 5.32 in H1 FY26, down from 5.74 in H1 FY25.

Advertisement

Also Read | Hindustan Copper share price surges 4% on sustained strength in metal price

Ashokkumar Haridas Lal, Chairman & Managing Director, mentioned in an exchange filing that their H1 FY26 results highlight the resilience and flexibility of their integrated shipping and logistics operations. The company posted a robust performance with an EBITDA (excluding exceptional items) of 118.63 crore and a net profit of 79.91 crore. The net profit for Q2 FY26 grew by 14.75% compared to Q1 FY26, fueled by effective cargo handling and a committed approach to cost management.

Generally, the first half of the financial year experiences lower revenue in comparison to the second half due to monsoon-related limitations at various ports. Nonetheless, they realised a revenue increase, bolstered by their wide range of service offerings, long-term agreements, and extensive geographic coverage, which aid in managing seasonal variations. Haridas anticipates that the remaining quarters of FY26 will continue to perform well.

Advertisement

Recently, the company has been awarded a Letter of Intent to set up Floating Crane Facilities at Diamond Harbour under the Syama Prasad Mukherjee Port Trust Kolkata. This strategic development will enhance our port-led services and is anticipated to contribute to revenue in this financial year.

Also Read | Adani Green Energy pops 14% to 4-week high on strong Q2 performance

Shreeji Shipping Global share price today

Shreeji Shipping Global share price today opened at 247.95 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of 253.60 apiece, and an intraday low of 243.70 per share.

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, this is a newly listed stock, with limited data, however, recently the stock has seen support around 225 forming a strong marubuzo candle, this zone can continue to act as support whereas all time high around 270 is immediate resistance.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
Indian Stock MarketShreeji Shipping Global
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsShipping stock jumps 3% following Indian stock market rally
Read Next Story
Ask me about Stocks