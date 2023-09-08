Shipping stocks: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Shipping Corporation among three other stocks hit 52-week high; here's why1 min read 08 Sep 2023, 03:31 PM IST
Shipping stocks reach new highs on government approval of ₹19,000 crore order for shipping companies.
Shipping stocks have been in focus this week following mulitple news developments. Five shipping stocks recorded fresh 52-week highs on Friday's session, continuing their upward trend. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price rose 5.6%, Shipping Corporation of India share price surged 13%, Dredging Corporation Of India share price jumped 5.2%, Cochin Shipyard share price rose 9.8%, and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price surged 7.4% on BSE.
