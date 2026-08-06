Shiprocket IPO: Price band fixed at ₹92-97 per share. Here's date, size, & other key details

Shiprocket IPO: Bertelsmann, Temasek, Tribe Capital, and Eternal-backed Shiprocket has set the price band for its initial public offering (IPO) at ₹92-97 per share.

The 1,617.5 crore will open for subscription on 12 August and will close on 14 August.

Shiprocket IPO details Shiprocket IPO consists of a fresh issue of shares worth ₹885.5 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of shares valued at ₹731.9 crore by existing investors.

The professionally managed company has scaled down its IPO size from the earlier proposed ₹2,342.3 crore, according to the updated draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed in December 2025.

The confidentially filed IPO received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in November 2025. Under the earlier plan, the issue comprised a fresh issue of ₹1,100 crore and an OFS of ₹1,242.3 crore.

Existing investors participating in the OFS include Lightrock, Tribe Capital, Moore Strategic Ventures, and Agility International Investment, as well as individual shareholders Gautam Kapoor, Saahil Goel, and Vishesh Khurana.

The basis of allotment for the IPO is expected to be finalised on August 17, with the company's shares likely to debut on the stock exchanges on August 19.

Shiprocket plans to allocate ₹365.6 crore from the net proceeds of the fresh issue towards expanding its core and emerging business platforms. Another ₹210 crore will be used to repay borrowings, out of its outstanding debt of ₹244.5 crore as of July 10, 2026.

The balance of the proceeds will be utilised for inorganic expansion through potential acquisitions and for general corporate purposes.

Axis Capital, BofA Securities India, JM Financial, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are serving as the book-running lead managers to the issue.

About the company Shiprocket runs a technology-driven platform that helps India's MSMEs and large retailers—defined as businesses with annual revenue exceeding ₹250 crore—manage e-commerce operations by streamlining logistics, checkout, payments, financing, order fulfilment, and cross-border commerce.

Financially, the company posted a net loss of ₹79.2 crore for the year ended March 2026, slightly higher than the ₹74.4 crore loss reported in FY25. However, the loss was substantially lower than the ₹595.1 crore recorded in FY24.

Despite the marginal increase in losses, Shiprocket maintained strong revenue growth. Its revenue rose 24% year-on-year to ₹2,024.1 crore in FY26, following a similar 24% increase to ₹1,632 crore in FY25.