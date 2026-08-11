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Shiprocket raises ₹727 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO launch on Wednesday

E-commerce platform Shiprocket has raised 727.41 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO, scheduled for August 12, 2026. The company aims to raise 1,617 crore to enhance marketing and technology, repay borrowings, and potentially pursue acquisitions, with fixed share prices of 92-97.

A Ksheerasagar
Published11 Aug 2026, 10:28 PM IST
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Shiprocket is an end-to-end, new-age, merchant-first, and API-led technology platform designed to enable e-commerce transactions for India's MSMEs and large retailers.
Shiprocket is an end-to-end, new-age, merchant-first, and API-led technology platform designed to enable e-commerce transactions for India's MSMEs and large retailers.(Pixabay)
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E-commerce enablement platform Shiprocket has raised 727.41 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO), which opens for public subscription on Wednesday, August 12, 2026.

The company informed the exchanges that it allocated 7.5 crore equity shares to anchor investors at 97 per share, the upper end of its IPO price band.

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The anchor book saw participation from a diverse set of investors, including the New York State Teachers Retirement System, managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Nomura Funds Ireland Public Ltd Company, Societe Generale; ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Tata AIA Life Insurance Company and Axis Max Life Insurance.

Other investors included SBI Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, UTI Mutual Fund, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund, and Bandhan Mutual Fund.

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IPO details

The company will launch its IPO on August 12 to raise up to 1,617 crore through a combination of a fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS).

The offer comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to 9.13 crore and an OFS of up to 7.55 crore equity shares by certain existing shareholders.

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Investors selling shares through the OFS include Lightrock, Tribe Capital, Moore Strategic Ventures, Agility International Investment, Gautam Kapoor, Saahil Goel, and Vishesh Khurana.

The company plans to use the proceeds from the fresh issue to invest in marketing initiatives and strengthen its technology infrastructure across its core and emerging businesses. The funds will also be used to repay or prepay certain borrowings, pursue potential acquisitions, and meet general corporate purposes.

The price band for the issue has been fixed at 92-97 per equity share.

The IPO lot size is 154 shares, with the minimum lot size for retail investors being one lot. At the upper price band of 97, the minimum investment required by retail investors is 14,938. The maximum lot size for retail investors is 13 lots, requiring an investment of 1,94,194.

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The issue has reserved 75% of the shares for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 10% for retail investors, and the remaining 15% for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

Axis Capital, BofA Securities India, JM Financial, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book-running lead managers, while KFin Technologies is the registrar to the issue.

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About the company

Shiprocket is an end-to-end, new-age, merchant-first, and API-led technology platform designed to enable e-commerce transactions for India's MSMEs and large retailers.

According to the Redseer Report, Shiprocket is the largest new-age, end-to-end horizontal e-commerce enablement platform in India, in terms of revenue from operations, for fiscal 2026.

The company operates across two segments—Core Business and Emerging Business. Its core business includes domestic shipping and shipping applications, while its emerging businesses comprise cargo and fulfillment, cross-border shipping, advertising and marketing solutions, capital solutions, and hyperlocal deliveries.

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Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

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