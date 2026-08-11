Shiprocket raises ₹727 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO launch on Wednesday

E-commerce enablement platform Shiprocket has raised ₹727.41 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO), which opens for public subscription on Wednesday, August 12, 2026.

The company informed the exchanges that it allocated 7.5 crore equity shares to anchor investors at ₹97 per share, the upper end of its IPO price band.

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The anchor book saw participation from a diverse set of investors, including the New York State Teachers Retirement System, managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Nomura Funds Ireland Public Ltd Company, Societe Generale; ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Tata AIA Life Insurance Company and Axis Max Life Insurance.

Other investors included SBI Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, UTI Mutual Fund, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund, and Bandhan Mutual Fund.

IPO details The company will launch its IPO on August 12 to raise up to ₹1,617 crore through a combination of a fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS).

The offer comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹9.13 crore and an OFS of up to 7.55 crore equity shares by certain existing shareholders.

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Investors selling shares through the OFS include Lightrock, Tribe Capital, Moore Strategic Ventures, Agility International Investment, Gautam Kapoor, Saahil Goel, and Vishesh Khurana.

The company plans to use the proceeds from the fresh issue to invest in marketing initiatives and strengthen its technology infrastructure across its core and emerging businesses. The funds will also be used to repay or prepay certain borrowings, pursue potential acquisitions, and meet general corporate purposes.

The price band for the issue has been fixed at ₹92-97 per equity share.

The IPO lot size is 154 shares, with the minimum lot size for retail investors being one lot. At the upper price band of ₹97, the minimum investment required by retail investors is ₹14,938. The maximum lot size for retail investors is 13 lots, requiring an investment of ₹1,94,194.

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The issue has reserved 75% of the shares for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 10% for retail investors, and the remaining 15% for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

Axis Capital, BofA Securities India, JM Financial, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book-running lead managers, while KFin Technologies is the registrar to the issue.

About the company Shiprocket is an end-to-end, new-age, merchant-first, and API-led technology platform designed to enable e-commerce transactions for India's MSMEs and large retailers.

According to the Redseer Report, Shiprocket is the largest new-age, end-to-end horizontal e-commerce enablement platform in India, in terms of revenue from operations, for fiscal 2026.

The company operates across two segments—Core Business and Emerging Business. Its core business includes domestic shipping and shipping applications, while its emerging businesses comprise cargo and fulfillment, cross-border shipping, advertising and marketing solutions, capital solutions, and hyperlocal deliveries.

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Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.